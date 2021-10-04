England: Ben Chilwell and Tammy Abraham added to Gareth Southgate's squad
England
Gareth Southgate has added Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell and Roma striker Tammy Abraham to his England squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers.
The pair will join up with the squad on Tuesday.
Chilwell's club team-mate Reece James has been ruled out through injury.
England face Andorra away on 9 October followed by Hungary at Wembley Stadium three days later.
More to follow.
Never mind. I'm sure Rice and Phillips will boss it. Just a shame they can't have a breather.
There's WAY too many of these international breaks...waste of time.
Personally I'd have called up Ivan Toney as he looks ready made for elite level but can understand Abraham is ahead of him in the pecking order