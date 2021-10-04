England: Ben Chilwell and Tammy Abraham added to Gareth Southgate's squad

Gareth Southgate has added Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell and Roma striker Tammy Abraham to his England squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers.

The pair will join up with the squad on Tuesday.

Chilwell's club team-mate Reece James has been ruled out through injury.

England face Andorra away on 9 October followed by Hungary at Wembley Stadium three days later.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by bloke, today at 18:09

    Not another break. Let’s hope they don’t get two year World cups, internationals are a pain.

  • Comment posted by budgie, today at 18:09

    Playing Andorra, what is the point!!!!!!

  • Comment posted by Hindsight if only, today at 18:08

    Still no FA charge following events at Old Trafford, guess the players were in full control.

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 18:07

    How often are these international breaks? Fully ruins the domestic season breaking up every few games to watch dross no one cares about

  • Comment posted by J3YB, today at 18:07

    Well deserved. Tammy has done well in Serie A, and Chilwell is the obvious choice, given Shaw isn't playing well and not 100% fit.

  • Comment posted by GorbleGorble, today at 18:05

    We're playing Andorra. I'd really like to have seen Smith-Rowe and Curtis Jones get looked at, both have potential to break into the WC squad.

    Never mind. I'm sure Rice and Phillips will boss it. Just a shame they can't have a breather.

  • Comment posted by LincRed, today at 18:05

    I'm sure not many care, get on with the proper football and scrap these irritating international breaks.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 18:05

    Breaking News - Utd awarded a Late penalty..

  • Comment posted by Emile Heskey for England Captain, today at 18:05

    Why bother, they're not likely to play.

    There's WAY too many of these international breaks...waste of time.

    • Reply posted by emma21, today at 18:08

      emma21 replied:
      Wengers plan is a good idea apart from 2 yearly world cup. Thinks he can bribe the clubs with fewer qualifying breaks but it would devalue the trophy

  • Comment posted by 3EyedCraven, today at 18:05

    Abraham should have been in the squad in the first place. We should be giving strikers other than Kane minutes, we know what he can do.

    Personally I'd have called up Ivan Toney as he looks ready made for elite level but can understand Abraham is ahead of him in the pecking order

  • Comment posted by Lorryman, today at 18:04

    I've just put £10 on Andorra on he strength of that 80/1 to win £800 decent bet cheers BBC

  • Comment posted by SweeperKeeper, today at 18:03

    This England squad is such an odd collection of players who are out of form and coming off injuries. If the opposition was decent there would be cause for concern.

  • Comment posted by Shock Horror, today at 18:03

    Really Breaking news. BBC sensationalising a story again. Does anyone really care it’s football abs the world has lots bigger problems

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 18:03

    They won't get a game, just making up the numbers..

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 18:06

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      OK Gareth

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 18:02

    Breaking News?? I'm sure I clicked the Sport section..

  • Comment posted by BillB, today at 18:01

    They're playing Andorra, for goodness sake! How big a squad do they need?

    • Reply posted by Wayne Calderbank, today at 18:07

      Wayne Calderbank replied:
      23. More than one match. They are replacements.

  • Comment posted by vince, today at 18:01

    Oooh eeer great news, more crappy internationals

  • Comment posted by football nut, today at 18:00

    International boredom Andorra away not inspiring

  • Comment posted by Ed, today at 17:59

    No room for Grant Holt?

