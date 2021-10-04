Last updated on .From the section England

Gareth Southgate has added Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell and Roma striker Tammy Abraham to his England squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers.

The pair will join up with the squad on Tuesday.

Chilwell's club team-mate Reece James has been ruled out through injury.

England face Andorra away on 9 October followed by Hungary at Wembley Stadium three days later.

