Dundee United believe they have corroboration of an allegation of racist language towards their player Jeando Fuchs.

The club launched an investigation after Fuchs said he was abused during Saturday's Scottish Premiership match with Ross County.

Findings have been submitted to the Scottish FA and SPFL.

County said on Sunday they believed "no racist language had been used, however swearing and foul language had been".

The alleged incident took place just after Ilmari Niskanen's goal in United's 1-0 win.

Following the match, Tangerines head coach Thomas Courts held an anti-racism t-shirt in front of the visiting supporters at Tannadice.

Ross County said the gesture risked the safety of their supporters leaving the ground.

Both clubs are not due to play again until 16 October because of the international break.