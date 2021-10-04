Women's Champions League - Group C
Barcelona FemeninoBarcelona Femenino20:00Arsenal WomenArsenal Women
Venue: Estadi Johan Cruyff

Barcelona v Arsenal: Jonas Eidevall says Gunners have 'no fear' of Women's Champions League holders

By Andrew AloiaBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jonas Eidevall oversees Arsenal Women traning
Former Rosengard boss Jonas Eidevall has won every match since succeeding Joe Montemurro as Arsenal boss in the summer

Boss Jonas Eidevall says Arsenal have "no fear at all" of Barcelona and that starting their Women's Champions League Group C campaign against the holders on Tuesday is "exciting".

Barca beat Chelsea 4-0 in last season's final to win the competition for the first time.

They have started this season by scoring 35 goals in five games to go top of the Spanish Primera Division.

"I'm not scared of anything and don't think my players are either," he said.

"We understand it is a challenge and we understand we have to be our best version of ourselves, but that is just exciting. We will bring everything on the field tomorrow."

Like the Catalan club, Arsenal lead the way domestically in the Women's Super League, have an unblemished record so far this season and have produced some devastating displays.

They have scored 16 goals in four WSL games and conceded just twice, both on the opening weekend as they beat WSL champions Chelsea 3-2. Arsenal have also thrashed last season's WSL runners-up Manchester City 5-0.

Eidevall said taking on Barca at the Johan Cruyff Stadium will be a "step up" as he sees them as the world's best.

"It's a very good football team, but they are also beatable," he said.

"It's 11 humans against 11 humans tomorrow. In Sweden we say 'a shovel is a shovel'. And a football game is a football game. I'm really looking forward to the football game, but no fear at all.

"It's important to emphasise Barcelona is the best team - and I mean team in capital letters - the way they are playing and especially in offense.

"Of course this is what drives us, to see how good we can be and how close we are to the best in the world."

Eidevall said the Gunners can "take strength" from their own form, which has seen them cruise through Champions League qualifying and progress to the semi-finals of the delayed 2020-21 Women's FA Cup with a 5-1 victory over north London rivals Tottenham.

"We have scored basically not less than three goals in any competitive game we have played so far," he said. "It also means that we have also a nice edge in our offense and I hope we can show that tomorrow."

