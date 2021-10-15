Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Zak Rudden (left) hooks Thistle into an early lead from close range

Zak Rudden and Brian Graham both scored twice as Partick Thistle hammered Hamilton to move up to fourth in the Scottish Championship.

Rudden hooked the visitors into an early lead and Graham applied a close-range finish after the interval.

Graham set up Rudden for a fine finish and then then laid the ball off for Scott Tiffoney to crash in the fourth.

Connor Murray slotted in number five and the impressive Graham completed the rout with another tap-in.

Accies, who grabbed a consolation through David Moyo from a late corner, remain eighth and have now conceded 21 goals in nine league matches.

Thistle are the division's top scorers with 23, with 33-year-old Graham on seven and Rudden, 21, taking his tally to six.

'We will score an awful lot of goals'

Partick Thistle manager Ian McCall: "Football is a simple game, if you have seven or eight players playing well you're going to win games.

"To win 6-1 in any game is pleasing. I thought the first half was even and Hamilton came into it. I told my players at half-time to just be more precise.

"We scored good goals but we're disappointed to lose one at the end though.

"It's a great win for our supporters too. I said at the start of the season we might not win anything this campaign but we will score an awful lot of goals."