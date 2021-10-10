Last updated on .From the section Football

Che Adams (right) was forced off in the second half against Israel

World Cup qualifying Group F: Faroe Islands v Scotland Venue: Torsvollur, Torshavn Date: Tuesday, 12 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, text updates at BBC Sport website, Sportscene highlights at 22:35 on BBC One Scotland

Southampton striker Che Adams will miss Scotland's World Cup qualifier against Faroe Islands on Tuesday, the Scottish FA has confirmed.

The 25-year-old picked up a muscle injury that forced him to be substituted 68 minutes into Saturday's dramatic win over Israel at Hampden.

He tweeted soon after that he hoped it was "nothing too serious", but the forward will not feature in Torshavn.

Norwich City centre-half Grant Hanley returns from suspension.

Saturday's 3-2 win means Scotland lie second in Group F, seven points behind leaders Denmark.

However, Steve Clarke's side are four ahead of both Israel and Austria - and wins in the Faroes and away to Moldova in November will secure a place in the play-offs for a spot at next year's finals in Qatar.

