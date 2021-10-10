World Cup Qualifying - European
Faroe IslandsFaroe Islands19:45ScotlandScotland
Venue: Tórsvøllur

Faroe Islands v Scotland: Che Adams misses out for visitors through injury

Last updated on .From the section Football

Israel's Nir Bitton and Scotland's Che Adams
Che Adams (right) was forced off in the second half against Israel
World Cup qualifying Group F: Faroe Islands v Scotland
Venue: Torsvollur, Torshavn Date: Tuesday, 12 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, text updates at BBC Sport website, Sportscene highlights at 22:35 on BBC One Scotland

Southampton striker Che Adams will miss Scotland's World Cup qualifier against Faroe Islands on Tuesday, the Scottish FA has confirmed.

The 25-year-old picked up a muscle injury that forced him to be substituted 68 minutes into Saturday's dramatic win over Israel at Hampden.

He tweeted soon after that he hoped it was "nothing too serious", but the forward will not feature in Torshavn.

Norwich City centre-half Grant Hanley returns from suspension.

Saturday's 3-2 win means Scotland lie second in Group F, seven points behind leaders Denmark.

However, Steve Clarke's side are four ahead of both Israel and Austria - and wins in the Faroes and away to Moldova in November will secure a place in the play-offs for a spot at next year's finals in Qatar.

More to follow.

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark77002602621
2Scotland7421127514
3Israel73131614210
4Austria73131113-210
5Faroe Islands7115416-124
6Moldova7016322-191

