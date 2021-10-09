Montrose v Greenock Morton

MontroseMontrose13:30MortonGreenock Morton
Line-ups
Montrose
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 21Lennox
- 17Quinn
- 4Allan
- 5Waddell
- 3Steeves
- 22Brown
- 8Watson
- 15Whatley
- 11Lyons
- 12Antoniazzi
- 16Johnston
Substitutes
- 1Fleming
- 2Ballantyne
- 6Masson
- 7Webster
- 9Campbell
- 10Milne
- 14Dillon
- 18Campbell
- 19Callaghan
Morton
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Hamilton
- 2Ledger
- 47Lithgow
- 3Strapp
- 15Russell
- 6Jacobs
- 10Lyon
- 17McGrattan
- 22Allan
- 12Knowles
- 7Oliver
Substitutes
- 8Blues
- 9Muirhead
- 14Reilly
- 16Hynes
- 24McGregor
- 25King
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wilson
