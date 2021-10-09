Scottish Challenge Cup
MontroseMontrose13:30MortonGreenock Morton
Venue: Links Park, Scotland

Montrose v Greenock Morton

Line-ups

Montrose

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 21Lennox
  • 17Quinn
  • 4Allan
  • 5Waddell
  • 3Steeves
  • 22Brown
  • 8Watson
  • 15Whatley
  • 11Lyons
  • 12Antoniazzi
  • 16Johnston

Substitutes

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 6Masson
  • 7Webster
  • 9Campbell
  • 10Milne
  • 14Dillon
  • 18Campbell
  • 19Callaghan

Morton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Hamilton
  • 2Ledger
  • 47Lithgow
  • 3Strapp
  • 15Russell
  • 6Jacobs
  • 10Lyon
  • 17McGrattan
  • 22Allan
  • 12Knowles
  • 7Oliver

Substitutes

  • 8Blues
  • 9Muirhead
  • 14Reilly
  • 16Hynes
  • 24McGregor
  • 25King
Referee:
Lloyd Wilson
