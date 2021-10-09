Scottish Challenge Cup
Raith RoversRaith Rovers0East FifeEast Fife0

Raith Rovers v East Fife

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1MacDonald
  • 2Tumilty
  • 6BenedictusBooked at 9mins
  • 5Berra
  • 3Dick
  • 15Tait
  • 8Matthews
  • 13Spencer
  • 7Connolly
  • 18Varian
  • 11Zanatta

Substitutes

  • 12Lang
  • 17Thomson
  • 23Riley-Snow
  • 25Arnott
  • 26Mitchell
  • 29Young
  • 99Poplatnik

East Fife

Formation 3-5-2

  • 21Smith
  • 5Dunlop
  • 3Higgins
  • 17Steele
  • 12Mercer
  • 11Millar
  • 6McManus
  • 14Watt
  • 8Slattery
  • 15Brown
  • 20Osei-Bonsu

Substitutes

  • 1Gallacher
  • 7Denholm
  • 10Smith
  • 16Anderson
  • 18Newton
  • 19Higgins
  • 22Connell
Referee:
Mike Roncone

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamEast Fife
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away2
Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Top Stories