Raith Rovers v East Fife

Raith RoversRaith Rovers0East FifeEast Fife0
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
Formation 4-3-3
- 1MacDonald
- 2Tumilty
- 6BenedictusBooked at 9mins
- 5Berra
- 3Dick
- 15Tait
- 8Matthews
- 13Spencer
- 7Connolly
- 18Varian
- 11Zanatta
Substitutes
- 12Lang
- 17Thomson
- 23Riley-Snow
- 25Arnott
- 26Mitchell
- 29Young
- 99Poplatnik
East Fife
Formation 3-5-2
- 21Smith
- 5Dunlop
- 3Higgins
- 17Steele
- 12Mercer
- 11Millar
- 6McManus
- 14Watt
- 8Slattery
- 15Brown
- 20Osei-Bonsu
Substitutes
- 1Gallacher
- 7Denholm
- 10Smith
- 16Anderson
- 18Newton
- 19Higgins
- 22Connell
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone
Match Stats
Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamEast Fife
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
- Ridley Road: Caught between life and death in the swinging '60s
- The Nuremberg Trials: The remarkable aftermath of the verdict on Nazi war criminals