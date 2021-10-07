Euro U21 Qualifying
Scotland U21Scotland U210Denmark U21Denmark U211

Scotland U21 0-1 Denmark U21: Visitors edge tight European Championship qualifier

By Thomas DuncanBBC Scotland at Tynecastle

Denmark's Gustav Isaksen scores the opening goal during the UEFA Under-21 Championship Qualifier match between Scotland and Denmark
Gustav Isaksen's curling shot proved to be the winner

Scotland Under-21s suffered an early blow in their quest to qualify for the 2023 European Championships as Denmark edged a close contest at Tynecastle.

The visitors took the lead after 13 minutes, when Gustav Isaksen's curling shot deceived goalkeeper Cieran Slicker and crept into the bottom corner.

Scotland struggled to carve clear openings, with Scott Banks' swerving shot as close as they came.

Scot Gemmill's side are third in Group I with one point from two games.

They were looking to build on a promising opening draw in Turkey last month as they bid to reach the Euros in Georgia and Romania, but their struggle for goals again cost them.

Isaksen's opener put them on the back foot, with the Midtjylland forward allowed too much room to come inside on his left foot before finding the bottom corner as Slicker misjudged the bounce of the ball.

The Manchester City goalkeeper did deny the impressive Isaksen's second attempt as the visitors started strongly.

Scotland, the fourth seeds in the group ,had plenty of possession, especially in the second half, and worked the ball into good positions out wide.

However, too often there was nobody to get on the end of crosses put in by Adam Montgomery, Josh Doig and Jack Burroughs.

Glenn Middleton has so often been the source of goals for Scotland and his shot from the edge of the box forced Danish goalkeeper Mads Hermansen into a rare save, while the St Johnstone winger also fired a free-kick just past the post.

Hermansen also had to spring to his right to push substitute Banks' dipping shot from the right clear in the final minute of normal time.

However, overall, Denmark - who are the top seeds and also went close twice through Eintracht Frankfurt's Jesper Lindstrom - were able to see out the match with relative comfort to draw level with Belgium at the top of the group with two wins apiece.

Excluding matches against San Marino, Scotland have now found the net just seven times in their last eight competitive outings.

They face Kazakhstan and Belgium in a double header next month as they chase a first victory in the group.

Line-ups

Scotland U21

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Slicker
  • 2Ashby
  • 5Welsh
  • 4Mayo
  • 3DoigSubstituted forBanksat 72'minutes
  • 18Burroughs
  • 8FioriniBooked at 59mins
  • 14KellySubstituted forHighat 76'minutes
  • 19WilliamsonSubstituted forLeonardat 72'minutes
  • 17MontgomerySubstituted forMebudeat 56'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 11Middleton

Substitutes

  • 6Clayton
  • 7Banks
  • 9Scott
  • 10Leonard
  • 15High
  • 16Mebude
  • 20Stretton
  • 21Sinclair
  • 23Kennedy

Denmark U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hermansen
  • 3CarstensenBooked at 72mins
  • 5HausnerBooked at 20mins
  • 13Sery
  • 2Kristiansen
  • 18KjærgaardSubstituted forTengstedtat 85'minutes
  • 6NarteyBooked at 10mins
  • 10Lindstrom
  • 8IsaksenSubstituted forBidstrupat 85'minutes
  • 7JensenSubstituted forFrendrupat 75'minutes
  • 12Bøving VickSubstituted forWarmingat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Ross
  • 9Kaufmann
  • 11Tengstedt
  • 14Frendrup
  • 16Pedersen
  • 17Dyhr
  • 19Villadsen
  • 21Warming
  • 23Bidstrup
Referee:
Rade Obrenovic

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Scotland U21 0, Denmark U21 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Scotland U21 0, Denmark U21 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Denmark U21. Casper Tengstedt replaces Maurits Kjærgaard.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Denmark U21. Mads Bidstrup replaces Gustav Isaksen.

  5. Booking

    Dapo Mebude (Scotland U21) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Scotland U21. Scott High replaces Stephen Kelly.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Denmark U21. Morten Frendrup replaces Victor Jensen.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Scotland U21. Scott Banks replaces Josh Doig.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Scotland U21. Marc Leonard replaces Ben Williamson.

  10. Booking

    Rasmus Carstensen (Denmark U21) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Denmark U21. Magnus Warming replaces William Bøving Vick.

  12. Booking

    Lewis Fiorini (Scotland U21) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Scotland U21. Dapo Mebude replaces Adam Montgomery.

  14. Second Half

    Second Half begins Scotland U21 0, Denmark U21 1.

  15. Half Time

    First Half ends, Scotland U21 0, Denmark U21 1.

  16. Booking

    Sebastian Hausner (Denmark U21) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Scotland U21 0, Denmark U21 1. Gustav Isaksen (Denmark U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Maurits Kjærgaard.

  18. Booking

    Nikolas Nartey (Denmark U21) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  20. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

