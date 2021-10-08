Last updated on .From the section Scotland

World Cup qualifying: Scotland v Israel Venue: Hampden Park Date: Saturday, 9 October Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, text updates at BBC Sport website, Sportscene highlights at 22:35 on BBC One Scotland

Saturday's World Cup qualifier at Hampden will be the seventh meeting of Scotland and Israel in just three years.

The Scots have won just once in normal time - in Glasgow in 2018 - but can you name the 14 players who were involved in that 3-2 victory?