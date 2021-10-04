Last updated on .From the section Football

Phil Foden and Mohamed Salah shared the man of the match award on Sunday

Mohamed Salah and Phil Foden broke the football law by sharing the man of the match award, Xisco Munoz got chucked out of the Hornets' nest and the Bees stung West Ham with a last-minute winner.

There were also some absolutely lovely goals in the Women's Super League.

Here are just a few of the best tweets from the weekend's football.

1. Thine game hath gone

Liverpool v Manchester City on Sunday provided a game for the ages. In a thrilling second half, the two heavyweights slugged out a 2-2 draw. City dominated the first half and then came from behind twice, while there were some moments of individual brilliance.

Controversially, the man of the match award was split between Mohamed Salah and Phil Foden, who both provided goals.

It may be a little early to call, but pundits were certainly in raptures about Salah's solo-effort goal. Someone has made it into a Bayeux Tapestry-style piece of art.

Jurgen Klopp spoke about Salah in terms of the greats.

Among the other highlights was this superb block from Rodri to keep the game level in the final minutes.

2. Choose your fighter

This was the most animated we have seen Pep Guardiola on the sidelines for a while. The Spaniard was shown a yellow card in the second half after arguing with officials - he thought they should have sent off James Milner for a cynical foul on Bernardo Silva.

Nevertheless, it was all friendly after the match between Guardiola and the former Manchester City player.

3. Xis-go

Watford's big manager-sacking day seems to come around earlier every year, doesn't it?

The Hornets parted ways with manager Xisco on Sunday after a poor start to life back in the Premier League, with only two wins in seven games. Xisco led the team to promotion, but only stayed in the job 10 months.

Was the decision a bit kneejerk?

The turnover at Vicarage Road is notoriously high. Xisco is the 13th manager at the club since the Pozzo family became owners in 2012.

4. Stunner

Arsenal continued their fine form in the Women's Super League with a 4-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday. The pick of the goals was this 40-yard lob from Katie McCabe.

Arsenal face Barcelona next in the Women's Champions League. It could be a goal-fest.

5. Hammer and tongs

McCabe's effort was almost matched on Sunday by this chip from Yui Hasegawa of West Ham, who stunned Manchester City 2-0 in the WSL.

6. McNuffin to do with football

Some Manchester United fans were disappointed to see their team come away with a draw against Everton on Saturday after leading at the break.

One fan, in particular, wasn't happy with Scott McTominay's performance in midfield.

Imagine if football club accounts did customer feedback forms like this!

7. Wissa vibe

Brentford continue to be a very entertaining addition to the Premier League. After the Bees picked up a late equaliser in a thriller against Liverpool last week, Yoane Wissa scored with the last kick of the ball on Sunday to beat West Ham 2-1.

8. Old Boys' club

One fan this weekend showed how to deliver a back-handed compliment when they took aim at Argentine club Newell's Old Boys, where both Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi cut their teeth as youngsters.

9. Suits you

And finally, Jack Wilshere, still without a club, may not have much occasion to lace up his boots at the moment, but we're glad he's found opportunity to wear this lovely whistle.