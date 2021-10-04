Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Hegerberg was named BBC Women's Footballer of the Year in 2019, a year after winning the Ballon d'Or

Former Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg says she will "never take football for granted again" as she prepares to return to action with Lyon after a 20-month injury absence.

The 26-year-old has been included in the squad to face Hacken in Tuesday's opening Champions League group game.

Norway striker Hegerberg has not played since January 2020 after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

"It has been very tough and mentally challenging," she said.

Hegerberg, who was named the inaugural Women's Ballon d'Or winner in 2018, says she is looking at the challenges of the past 20 months in a "positive manner".

"I have grown incredibly, as a woman and as a footballer, and it gives me strength for the next years because it has shaped me," she said.

"I have missed the football, the fans, my team-mates and I will never ever take football for granted again. I am pumped, buzzing and ready to give the best of myself for the next part of my career."

Hegerberg helped Lyon win the Women's Champions League four times in a row, with the club going on to lift Europe's biggest prize for a fifth consecutive season in 2019-20 after she was injured.