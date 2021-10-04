Leicester City are above Reading and Birmingham City in the WSL table on goal difference

Manager Jonathan Morgan says Leicester City need to be "mentally stronger" to compete in the Women's Super League, but insists morale is high despite a winless start to top-flight life.

The Foxes were promoted as Championship winners and are competing in the WSL for the first time.

Sunday's 2-0 defeat by Tottenham leaves them third from bottom in the WSL and without a point after four games.

"We are confident we will start picking up points soon," Morgan said.

"In the Championship, it was sort of like 'you score three, we're going to score four'. We had that mentality because we knew we had the quality to do it.

"Stepping up to the WSL, while we have the quality within the squad, it's definitely a massive transition period and we have to get mentally stronger in the games. That's where we are losing out at the minute."

The Foxes, who had their delayed 2020-21 Women's FA Cup run ended by Manchester City in a 6-0 quarter-final defeat in late September, face WSL champions Chelsea on Sunday.

Morgan says "patience" is needed and that the international break in October will be "massive" for them as a "mini pre-season".

"Morale in the camp is actually really high because we are happy we are creating opportunities, it's just that little bit of ruthlessness and that little bit of concentration in the key moments of games that we need to get better at," he told BBC Radio Leicester.