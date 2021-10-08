John Egan has spoken in support of Republic of Ireland team-mate Callum Robinson

World Cup qualifying Venue: Baku Olimpiya Stadium Date: Saturday, 9 October Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary & match report on the BBC Sport website

Republic of Ireland defender John Egan has defended team-mate Callum Robinson's decision not to be vaccinated against Covid-19 despite twice contracting the virus.

Speaking at a press conference in Baku before Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan, Egan said: "I suppose first and foremost, Cal was asked a question, he gave an answer.

"He didn't come out and say he was against the vaccination or anything, so I was quite disappointed to see how many people jumped down his throat."

The Sheffield United defender added: "Everybody can choose whether to get the vaccination or not, it's a personal choice. As a team-mate, as a friend, I back my team-mates, I back my friends.

"It doesn't mean that I believe the same way, it doesn't mean that everybody is going to believe the same way, but I don't think Cal came out and said he was against the vaccine, he simply just answered a question and said he hasn't had it yet.

"As far as that's concerned, Cal is a team-mate of mine, he's a friend of mine and hopefully now he can kick on with Ireland and do well."

Robinson 'a very popular member of the squad'

Asked at his press conference if West Brom forward Robinson regretted what he had said, manager Stephen Kenny added: "What I can say about Callum Robinson is that he's such a popular member of the squad. He's a breath of fresh air.

"He always comes in with a smile on his face, he's infectious, he brings laughter to the dressing room, people love him. He has great qualities as a man, great qualities as a human being.

"He has attracted a lot of criticism because he just came into a press conference and where the vast majority of players refuse to answer the questions, he was open and transparent and he has been vilified for it.

"But he is a terrific person and I think all of the players would verify that. They really speak so well of him and he's a very, very popular member of the squad."

Late decisions on Idah and Knight

In team news, there were concerns around the fitness of Adam Idah and Jason Knight. Kenny confirmed that while both were ill on arrival, they are in contention to feature on Saturday, but will be monitored at training on Friday evening at the stadium.

"They're fine. They're no hint of any coronavirus at all. They're OK," said Kenny.

"They've both travelled to the stadium this evening, they're both fine. We don't know whether they're strong enough to play - we'll have to see how they train and make decisions after that.

"It's nothing to be concerned about. They've passed all the relevant tests that they need to, and in that regard, there's nothing to be concerned about, so it's just whether they're well enough and feel strong enough to play."

Adam Idah's availability will be assessed before the game in Baku

Regular Republic captain Seamus Coleman is out through injury so Egan will take possession of the captain's armband.

Alan Browne and Jayson Molumby are missing through suspension and Ryan Manning was withdrawn on Thursday, with the uncapped Liam Scales being called up.

Kenny's side go into Saturday's game in Baku with just two points from their first five qualifying fixtures, including a 1-1 draw against Azerbaijan in Dublin in September, followed by a similar scoreline against Serbia, also at the Aviva Stadium.

They sit fourth in the five-team Group A, one point ahead of Azerbaijan and on the verge of mathematical elimination from the qualifying series.

The Republic will finish their campaign with matches at home to Portugal and away to Luxembourg in November.

Kenny has yet to win a competitive match in charge of the Irish team in 12 attempts.