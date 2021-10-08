Last updated on .From the section Football

Republic of Ireland players congratulate goalscorer Conor Coventry

Goals from Joshua Kayode and Conor Coventry gave the Republic of Ireland Under-21s a 2-0 victory over Luxembourg in their European Championship qualifier in Dublin.

Rotherham forward Kayode put Jim Crawford's side on course for victory at Tallaght when he turned in from close range on 18 minutes after being teed up by Tyreik Wright.

Captain Coventry doubled the lead from the penalty spot on 64 minutes after a foul on debutant Liam Kerrigan and the Republic lie in third in Group F.

Substitute Conor Noss twice went close to increasing Ireland's lead in a convincing display.

The Irish sit three points behind Sweden and two back from Italy, but with a game in hand on the leaders. They travel to Montenegro on Tuesday.