Euro U21 Qualifying
R. of Ireland U21Republic of Ireland U212Luxembourg U21Luxembourg U210

European Under-21 qualifiers: Republic of Ireland U21 2-0 Luxembourg U21

Republic of Ireland players congratulate goalscorer Conor Coventry
Goals from Joshua Kayode and Conor Coventry gave the Republic of Ireland Under-21s a 2-0 victory over Luxembourg in their European Championship qualifier in Dublin.

Rotherham forward Kayode put Jim Crawford's side on course for victory at Tallaght when he turned in from close range on 18 minutes after being teed up by Tyreik Wright.

Captain Coventry doubled the lead from the penalty spot on 64 minutes after a foul on debutant Liam Kerrigan and the Republic lie in third in Group F.

Substitute Conor Noss twice went close to increasing Ireland's lead in a convincing display.

The Irish sit three points behind Sweden and two back from Italy, but with a game in hand on the leaders. They travel to Montenegro on Tuesday.

Line-ups

R. of Ireland U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Maher
  • 2O'Connor
  • 13O'Brien
  • 4McGuinnessBooked at 59mins
  • 3Bagan
  • 17TierneySubstituted forNoßat 70'minutes
  • 7KilkennySubstituted forDevoyat 87'minutes
  • 6Coventry
  • 14KerriganSubstituted forGilbertat 87'minutes
  • 9KayodeSubstituted forFergusonat 70'minutes
  • 18WrightBooked at 90minsSubstituted forMoranat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5McEntee
  • 8Noß
  • 11Boyce
  • 15Gilbert
  • 19Ferguson
  • 20Devoy
  • 21Moran
  • 22Whelan
  • 23Odumuso

Luxembourg U21

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1FoxBooked at 55mins
  • 2BernardySubstituted forTorresat 65'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 4D'AnzicoBooked at 90mins
  • 19Osmanovic
  • 14SinnerSubstituted forBernardat 76'minutes
  • 11Schmit
  • 5Olesen
  • 6LaticBooked at 67mins
  • 3SacrasSubstituted forMonteiro de Oliveiraat 76'minutes
  • 7RosslerBooked at 38minsSubstituted forTurpingat 65'minutes
  • 13Kuete NsidjineBooked at 90minsSubstituted forErkusat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Bernard
  • 10Turping
  • 12Martin
  • 15Baiverlin
  • 16Monteiro de Oliveira
  • 17Torres
  • 18Erkus
  • 20Semedo Monteiro
Referee:
Besfort Kasumi

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Republic of Ireland U21 2, Luxembourg U21 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Republic of Ireland U21 2, Luxembourg U21 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Andrew Moran replaces Tyreik Wright.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Luxembourg U21. Emre Erkus replaces Dylan Kuete Nsidjine.

  5. Booking

    Tyreik Wright (Republic of Ireland U21) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Booking

    Kevin D'Anzico (Luxembourg U21) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Booking

    Dylan Kuete Nsidjine (Luxembourg U21) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Dawson Devoy replaces Gavin Kilkenny.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Alex Gilbert replaces Liam Kerrigan.

  10. Booking

    Yohann Torres (Luxembourg U21) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Luxembourg U21. Diogo Monteiro de Oliveira replaces Alexandre Sacras.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Luxembourg U21. Gary Bernard replaces Fränz Sinner.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Conor Noß replaces Ross Tierney.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Evan Ferguson replaces Joshua Kayode.

  15. Booking

    Irvin Latic (Luxembourg U21) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Luxembourg U21. Yohann Torres replaces Loris Bernardy.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Luxembourg U21. Selim Turping replaces Noah Rossler.

  18. Post update

    Goal! Republic of Ireland U21 2, Luxembourg U21 0. Conor Coventry (Republic of Ireland U21) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  19. Booking

    Mark McGuinness (Republic of Ireland U21) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Booking

    Lucas Fox (Luxembourg U21) is shown the yellow card.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 8th October 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria U214301133109
2Croatia U2133007259
3Norway U21320110466
4Finland U2131114314
5Azerbaijan U21301219-81
6Estonia U214004014-140

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U21330012399
2Israel U2132016516
3Hungary U2131117434
4Poland U2131115414
5Latvia U21310235-23
6San Marino U213003012-120

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2133009369
2Russia U2132018446
3Slovakia U2131025503
4Lithuania U21310236-33
5Northern Ireland U21310225-33
6Malta U21310259-43

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece U2142208178
2Cyprus U213210120127
3Portugal U212200120126
4Iceland U2121103214
5Belarus U21300315-40
6Liechtenstein U214004028-280

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland U21321010287
2Bulgaria U2132017436
3Moldova U21411215-44
4Netherlands U2121105234
5Wales U2131114134
6Gibraltar U213003013-130

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden U2143101331010
2Italy U2133006159
3R. of Ireland U2132105147
4Montenegro U215113610-44
5Bosnia and Herzegovina U21402247-32
6Luxembourg U215014214-121

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep U2133006069
2Albania U2132015416
3England U2121104224
4Slovenia U2131113304
5Kosovo U21310223-13
6Andorra U21400408-80

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U2132109187
2Ukraine U21320136-36
3Faroe Islands U2141214405
4Serbia U2131114224
5Armenia U21410348-43
6North Macedonia U21302114-32

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U2133008179
2Denmark U2122002026
3Scotland U21201112-11
4Turkey U21201114-31
5Kazakhstan U21300316-50
View full Euro U21 Qualifying tables

