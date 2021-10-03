Last updated on .From the section Wales

Will Vaulks (L) and Ben Cabango (R) played in Wales friendly defeat against England in October 2020

Wales manager Robert Page has called up Will Vaulks and Ben Cabango for the World Cup qualifiers against Czech Republic and Estonia.

The pair replace Sheffield United's Rhys Norrington-Davies and Luton Town's Tom Lockyer who have withdrawn from the squad due to injury.

Swansea defender Cabango was omitted from the original squad having missed last month's games due to Covid-19.

For Cardiff City midfielder Vaulks it is a first call-up since Oct 2020.

The 28-year-old, who has six Wales caps, admitted in March there were doubts over his international future, after being overlooked for the opening World Cup qualifiers having also been left out of November 2020's Nations League games.

Vaulks - who qualifies for Wales via his mother - was omitted from the squad for the Euro 2020 finals.

Wales play Czech Republic in Prague on Friday, 8 October, followed by another away qualifier against Estonia on Monday, 11 October.

They sit third in their qualifying group for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, level on points with the Czechs but nine points behind leaders Belgium.

Aaron Ramsey has joined up with the current squad despite missing the last two matches for Juventus, reportedly with "muscle fatigue".

The former Arsenal and Cardiff midfielder was among a long list of withdrawals from last month's squad for a friendly in Finland and qualifiers against Belarus and Estonia.

Page said on unveiling his latest selection that he did not expect Ramsey to be forced out again, though added they would take "extra care" of the 30-year-old.

Wales will be without captain Gareth Bale, who has not played for Real Madrid since the last international window because of a serious hamstring tear.