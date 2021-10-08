Euro U21 Qualifying
Russia U21Russia U211Northern Ireland U21Northern Ireland U210

Russia U21 1-0 Northern Ireland U21

John Schofield
John Schofield's side have three points from their opening three fixtures

Northern Ireland Under-21s suffered the second defeat of their European Championship qualifying campaign as they went down 1-0 away to Russia.

Danila Prokhin scored the winning goal of the game in the 16th minute.

Ollie Webber excelled in goal while Trai Hume, Sam McClelland and John McGovern went close for John Schofield's team.

Northern Ireland lost their opening game 4-1 to Malta in September, before beating Slovakia 1-0.

Their next match is away to Spain on Tuesday.

Line-ups

Russia U21

Formation 5-3-2

  • 23Borisko
  • 2KornyushinSubstituted forSuleymanovat 85'minutes
  • 5Prokhin
  • 6LitvinovBooked at 7mins
  • 17SiljanovBooked at 75mins
  • 15Stepanov
  • 8MaradishviliBooked at 53minsSubstituted forMukhinat 55'minutes
  • 18UmiarovSubstituted forKravtsovat 88'minutes
  • 20KarapuzovSubstituted forIgnatovat 45'minutes
  • 21Prutsev
  • 9Tyukavin

Substitutes

  • 1Budachev
  • 4Kuzmichev
  • 7Mukhin
  • 10Ignatov
  • 11Suleymanov
  • 14Kravtsov
  • 16Khlusevich
  • 19Folmer
  • 22Bozhenov

Northern Ireland U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Webber
  • 2HumeBooked at 63mins
  • 3Donnelly
  • 4Balmer
  • 5McClelland
  • 10McCalmont
  • 6Galbraith
  • 7ScottSubstituted forCousin-Dawsonat 79'minutes
  • 17Conn-ClarkeSubstituted forBoyd-Munceat 63'minutes
  • 19WaideSubstituted forO'Neillat 63'minutes
  • 21LaneSubstituted forMcGovernat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Dunne
  • 8Boyd-Munce
  • 9O'Neill
  • 11Baggley
  • 13McClelland
  • 14McGovern
  • 15Cousin-Dawson
  • 18Johnston
  • 20Smyth
Referee:
Luka Bilbija

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Russia U21 1, Northern Ireland U21 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Russia U21 1, Northern Ireland U21 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Russia U21. Kirill Kravtsov replaces Nail Umiarov.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Russia U21. Timur Suleymanov replaces Daniil Kornyushin.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Northern Ireland U21. Finn Cousin-Dawson replaces Jack Scott.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Northern Ireland U21. John McGovern replaces Paddy Lane.

  7. Booking

    Aleksandr Siljanov (Russia U21) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Northern Ireland U21. Caolan Boyd-Munce replaces Chris Conn-Clarke.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Northern Ireland U21. Paul O'Neill replaces Ryan Waide.

  10. Booking

    Trai Hume (Northern Ireland U21) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Russia U21. Maksim Mukhin replaces Konstantin Maradishvili.

  12. Booking

    Konstantin Maradishvili (Russia U21) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Russia U21. Mikhail Ignatov replaces Vladislav Karapuzov.

  14. Second Half

    Second Half begins Russia U21 1, Northern Ireland U21 0.

  15. Half Time

    First Half ends, Russia U21 1, Northern Ireland U21 0.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Russia U21 1, Northern Ireland U21 0. Danila Prokhin (Russia U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ruslan Litvinov.

  17. Booking

    Ruslan Litvinov (Russia U21) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  19. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

