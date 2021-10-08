Match ends, Moldova U21 1, Wales U21 0.
Wales suffered a setback in their bid to qualify for Uefa U21 Euro 2023 with defeat by Moldova in Orhei.
Manager Paul Bodin saw his side suffer the second loss of their campaign with Dinis Ieseanu's early goal the difference.
Jack Vale saw a superb shot saved in the dying moments as Wales were denied a point.
The hosts and Wales swapped places in their group with Moldova rising to third and Wales dropping to fourth.
Wales travel to Nijmegen to face the Netherlands on Tuesday, 12 October hoping to make amends.
Line-ups
Moldova U21
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Agachi
- 22Gaiu
- 5Ieseanu
- 4Dumbravanu
- 3Stefan
- 2Revenco
- 15PuscasSubstituted forOsipovat 51'minutes
- 8LisuSubstituted forDolghiat 84'minutes
- 17MotpanBooked at 64minsSubstituted forGligaat 87'minutes
- 10Cojocari
- 14Solodovnicov
Substitutes
- 6Dolghi
- 7Osipov
- 9Namolovan
- 11Gliga
- 12Smalenea
- 13Danilov
- 16Brînzaniuc
- 18Blanuta
- 21Akhalaia
Wales U21
Formation 4-4-2
- 12Radcliff
- 2StevensBooked at 43mins
- 5BoyesBooked at 19mins
- 3Beck
- 4Cooper
- 7PearsonSubstituted forJephcottat 67'minutes
- 8BowenSubstituted forSass-Daviesat 90+4'minutes
- 6Williams
- 11Adams
- 9Vale
- 10Hughes
Substitutes
- 1Shepperd
- 13Jephcott
- 14Davies
- 15Spence
- 16Taylor
- 17Sass-Davies
- 19Jones
- 20Hammond
- 21Webb
- Referee:
- Milovan Milacic
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Moldova U21 1, Wales U21 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Wales U21. Billy Sass-Davies replaces Sam Bowen.
Substitution
Substitution, Moldova U21. Eugeniu Gliga replaces Nichita Motpan.
Substitution
Substitution, Moldova U21. Mihai Dolghi replaces Daniel Lisu.
Substitution
Substitution, Wales U21. Luke Jephcott replaces Samuel Pearson.
Booking
Nichita Motpan (Moldova U21) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Moldova U21. Alexandru Osipov replaces Dan Puscas.
Second Half
Second Half begins Moldova U21 1, Wales U21 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Moldova U21 1, Wales U21 0.
Booking
Finley Stevens (Wales U21) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Moldova U21 1, Wales U21 0. Dinis Ieseanu (Moldova U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Booking
Morgan Boyes (Wales U21) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.