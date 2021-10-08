Euro U21 Qualifying
Moldova U21Moldova U211Wales U21Wales U210

Uefa U21 Euro 2023 qualifying: Moldova 1-0 Wales

Wales' Sam Pearson competes for possession
Wales beat Bulgaria 4-0 in their previous outing of their qualifying campaign

Wales suffered a setback in their bid to qualify for Uefa U21 Euro 2023 with defeat by Moldova in Orhei.

Manager Paul Bodin saw his side suffer the second loss of their campaign with Dinis Ieseanu's early goal the difference.

Jack Vale saw a superb shot saved in the dying moments as Wales were denied a point.

The hosts and Wales swapped places in their group with Moldova rising to third and Wales dropping to fourth.

Wales travel to Nijmegen to face the Netherlands on Tuesday, 12 October hoping to make amends.

Line-ups

Moldova U21

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Agachi
  • 22Gaiu
  • 5Ieseanu
  • 4Dumbravanu
  • 3Stefan
  • 2Revenco
  • 15PuscasSubstituted forOsipovat 51'minutes
  • 8LisuSubstituted forDolghiat 84'minutes
  • 17MotpanBooked at 64minsSubstituted forGligaat 87'minutes
  • 10Cojocari
  • 14Solodovnicov

Substitutes

  • 6Dolghi
  • 7Osipov
  • 9Namolovan
  • 11Gliga
  • 12Smalenea
  • 13Danilov
  • 16Brînzaniuc
  • 18Blanuta
  • 21Akhalaia

Wales U21

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Radcliff
  • 2StevensBooked at 43mins
  • 5BoyesBooked at 19mins
  • 3Beck
  • 4Cooper
  • 7PearsonSubstituted forJephcottat 67'minutes
  • 8BowenSubstituted forSass-Daviesat 90+4'minutes
  • 6Williams
  • 11Adams
  • 9Vale
  • 10Hughes

Substitutes

  • 1Shepperd
  • 13Jephcott
  • 14Davies
  • 15Spence
  • 16Taylor
  • 17Sass-Davies
  • 19Jones
  • 20Hammond
  • 21Webb
Referee:
Milovan Milacic

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Moldova U21 1, Wales U21 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Moldova U21 1, Wales U21 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Wales U21. Billy Sass-Davies replaces Sam Bowen.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Moldova U21. Eugeniu Gliga replaces Nichita Motpan.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Moldova U21. Mihai Dolghi replaces Daniel Lisu.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Wales U21. Luke Jephcott replaces Samuel Pearson.

  7. Booking

    Nichita Motpan (Moldova U21) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Moldova U21. Alexandru Osipov replaces Dan Puscas.

  9. Second Half

    Second Half begins Moldova U21 1, Wales U21 0.

  10. Half Time

    First Half ends, Moldova U21 1, Wales U21 0.

  11. Booking

    Finley Stevens (Wales U21) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Moldova U21 1, Wales U21 0. Dinis Ieseanu (Moldova U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  13. Booking

    Morgan Boyes (Wales U21) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  15. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories