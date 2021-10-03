Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Mohamed Salah's goal put Liverpool 2-1 up against Manchester City, before the reigning champions equalised

"If Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi scores that goal they say it is world class. Mo Salah scores that goal because he is world class."

It is hard for words alone to do justice to just how good Salah's goal was in Sunday's 2-2 draw between Liverpool and Manchester City, though Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp did his best.

Receiving the ball on the right side of the box and surrounded by three players, a clever roll and flick on to his other boot put Bernardo Silva on the floor before Salah shimmied past Aymeric Laporte and then fired a superb strike out of Ederson's reach and in off the far post.

"Only the best players in the world score goals like this," added Klopp.

"The first touch, the first challenge he wins then putting it on his right foot and finishing the situation was absolutely exceptional.

"This club never forget these things so people will talk about this goal for a long time - in 50 or 60 years' time they will remember this goal."

Salah has scored in his past seven games in all competitions and in eight of his nine games this season

Salah is up to nine goals for the season in all competitions. He has scored in each of his past seven appearances, equalling his longest scoring streak for the Reds. In fact, he has scored in all but one game he has played in this season.

"It was incredible," Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said. "He just kept beating players and he's deadly in those positions."

Up there with his best?

Salah's latest goal was his 103rd in the Premier League, having become the 30th player to have hit 100 goals in the competition with his strike against Leeds on 12 September. Here's a reminder of some of his other great strikes.

Liverpool 3-0 Southampton (18/11/17)

After joining Liverpool a few months earlier, his first of two goals in a 3-0 win against Southampton provided a glimpse of the clinical brilliance that was to come from Salah.

Receiving the ball on the edge of the box he took a touch before bending a brilliant strike into the top corner.

Liverpool 1-1 Everton (10/12/17)

Salah opened the scoring with this goal against Everton before the Toffees equalised

That strike against Southampton was a mere palette cleanser before there were more brilliant finishes to feast upon.

This one against Everton was that good it won the Puskas Award for the best goal of the year as he shrugged off one defender, darted past another before hammering a superb finish into the back of the net.

Liverpool 2-2 Tottenham (04/02/18)

Another goal that highlights Salah's quick thinking and even quicker feet.

With the score 1-1 heading into stoppage time, Salah danced his way through the Tottenham defence before prodding in to put the Reds ahead.

It was a goal worthy of winning any game, although Harry Kane would spoil the party just a few minutes later when he equalised from the penalty spot.

Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea (14/04/19)

Salah has 103 Premier League goals in 164 games

This was all about the power of the strike as Salah cut in from the right and hammered in a thunderbolt from 25 yards that was heading into the top corner from the moment it left his boot.

Crystal Palace 0-7 Liverpool (19/12/20)

In a game that was played in an empty stadium because of the coronavirus pandemic, this was a strike that deserved to have been witnessed by a crowd.

Once again cutting in from the right, Salah curled a superb strike out of the goalkeeper's reach and into the corner to make it 7-0.