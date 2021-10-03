Phil Brown has overseen three wins from 14 games in charge during his latest spell with Southend United

Southend boss Phil Brown says the club are "facing oblivion" after their defeat at Solihull Moors left them in the National League relegation zone.

The Shrimpers have won just once in the league all season, with Saturday's defeat their fourth in a row.

The match was also marred after an angry confrontation between chairman Ron Martin and the travelling support.

"I know having lost four on the bounce that my head's on the block. Absolutely," he told BBC Essex.

"Now we're facing oblivion if truth be known and we have to put it right [against Eastleigh] on Tuesday."

Former Hull boss Brown re-joined the Shrimpers with six games left of last season but could not keep them up as they were relegated from the English Football League.

The 62-year-old signed a new two-year deal in May, having led the club to promotion to League One during his previous spell in charge at Roots Hall, between 2013 and 2018.

Asked by BBC Essex if he had spoken to Martin about his future with the club, Brown said: "No. I've no need to speak to Ron Martin. The only time I do speak to him is possibly when he asks what team we're playing, what system we're playing, who is or is not involved.

"Not in the slightest have I asked him about my future. Why should I ask this question?"

After winning on the opening day against King's Lynn, Southend's form has worsened, with the club picking up two draws in their seven league games since, losing the other five games.

Martin left the directors box at Solihull to speak to the club's travelling supporters on Saturday, but was later led away by the home side's security team.

"Obviously the fans having a go at Ron all the time saying they want him out, I look at that situation as, yes they want to vent their angst against whoever," he added.

"They have a right to do that, 100%. We had about 500-odd travel. I don't question their support at all.

"Do I feel for the chairman? Absolutely. He's ploughed his money in, he's done his business for the past 20 years to try and keep this club afloat and get the club into the Championship last time I was here."