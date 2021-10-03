Last updated on .From the section Football

Paul Wotton has been manager of Truro City since the summer of 2019

Truro City boss Paul Wotton says his side's poor start cost them victory in their 2-0 loss to Farnborough.

Paul Hodges opened the scoring in the 25th minute and scored a penalty four minutes later to consign Truro to a fourth defeat in nine league games.

The loss sees Truro drop to 14th place in Southern Premier Division South.

"First 20 minutes we were not at the races at all and ultimately conceded two goals," Wotton told BBC Radio Cornwall after the loss.

"It's very difficult when you give teams a two-goal head start, but after that we started playing.

"I sound like a broken record at the minute, people must be getting sick of me because we were completely dominant and if we'd have scored, I truly believe we'd have gone on and won, but we didn't.

"We had a goal which was over the line, it's gone in, we didn't get it," added Wotton

"The referee's given a penalty for them - we had a stonewall penalty the other end for us, and a handball that should have been sent off as well.

"It just didn't drop today, but I'm not defending our first 20 minutes at all, it's ultimately cost us the points."