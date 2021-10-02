Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers are leading the transfer race for Blackburn Rovers midfielder Joe Rothwell as manager Steven Gerrard plots a January move for the 26-year-old. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is ready to raid Japan again in January after the success of striker Kyogo Furuhashi. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara didn't get a chance at Arsenal chance but his £10m price tag proves he was destined for stardom, says Hibs goalkeeper Matt Macey, who will face his old team-mate today at Ibrox. (Daily Record) external-link

Full-back Borna Barisic calls on Rangers to show their champions credentials as they prepare to host unbeaten Hibernian. (Herald) external-link

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass feels both he and Celtic counterpart Ange Postecoglou have felt more heat for indifferent starts to the season because they learned their coaching trades outside Scotland. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen skipper Scott Brown won't think about former club Celtic once the whistle blows for today's game at Pittodrie, says former team-mate Joe Ledley. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander insists VAR can't come soon enough as he criticises Hearts' 'non penalty' in Saturday's defeat at Tynecastle. (Daily Record) external-link

"I still think there's more improvement to come, so what's not to be optimistic about," says Scotland head coach Steve Clarke ahead of this month's World Cup qualifiers against Israel and the Faroes Islands. (Scotsman) external-link

But Steve Clarke also issues Scotland with a warning over Israel goal-machine Eran Zahavi and his fellow forwards. (Herald) external-link