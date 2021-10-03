Claudio Ranieri: Watford appoint former Leicester boss as new manager

Welcome back to the Premier League, Ranieri

Watford have appointed Claudio Ranieri as their new manager after sacking Xisco Munoz on Sunday.

The Italian, 69, returns to the Premier League which he famously won with Leicester in 2015-16, having left Serie A side Sampdoria in the summer.

It is the 14th managerial change under Watford's owners, the Pozzo family, since they took over in 2012.

Ranieri is charged with improving their league form as they sit 14th after taking seven points from seven games.

Watford's first match with their new manager in charge will be at home against Liverpool on Saturday, 16 October.

Ranieri has a wealth of experience with Watford being the 21st club he has taken charge of in his 35-year managerial career. In that time he has won eight trophies, including the 1995-96 Coppa Italia with Fiorentina, 2004-05 Super Cup with Valencia and the 2015-16 Premier League title with Leicester.

He is familiar with the English top flight through Chelsea, Leicester City and Fulham.

Ranieri is held in high regard at Leicester but he was sacked in 2017 after a run of poor results saw the club just one point above the relegation zone with 13 matches left in the 2016-17 season.

From Leicester he took a season away from the Premier League, in Nantes, before returning to take charge of Fulham in 2018. He only lasted 106 days as the Cottagers sacked him with the club facing relegation.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by earlsgate, today at 17:17

    why do't they just annouce his sacking at the same time as the appointment

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 17:11

    Ranieri OUT !

    How many points has he won? Zero

  • Comment posted by Para-para-paradise-woh-oh-oh-oh-oh-uh-oh, today at 17:14

    He has absolutely nothing to lose and everything (including a tidy pay off!) to gain. Shrewd man!

  • Comment posted by Hard Labour, today at 17:11

    One last big payday for Ranieri probably before the end of the season.

  • Comment posted by Mike Frank, today at 17:21

    What was Ranieri smoking when he agreed to this job ? Still, there's always a fat pay-off waiting when he gets shown the door like all his predecessors .

  • Comment posted by Barry Smith, today at 17:12

    Dilly ding, dilly dong!

  • Comment posted by Chelmsford Reds MUFC, today at 17:17

    Hope he smashes Leicester after the treatment they gave him.

    • Reply posted by the knowledge, today at 17:25

      the knowledge replied:
      he was taking leicester down and should have been sacked 3 months before he finally was, lets not forget that ranieri got dominated by a 10 man league 1 team, leicester were winning every week before ranieri yet he managed to turn that team into a team that lost every week in 12 months

  • Comment posted by Meggymunkles, today at 17:17

    Watford will sack him this season for winning the league but not the fa cup.

  • Comment posted by abracadabra, today at 17:16

    Congrats Claudio, hope you will get your bumper present in time for xmas.

  • Comment posted by bazinga, today at 17:13

    As a Leicester fan delighted to get to say thank you and goodbye properly if he lasts that long at Watford ( when do we play them ) ? NICE 28th of nov hopeful Watford can hold off sacking him before then.

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 17:22

    Best of Luck to him. Watford owners are despicable.

  • Comment posted by James ONeill, today at 17:12

    Watford winning the league next year?

  • Comment posted by leeroy111, today at 17:10

    Make Xmas if he’s lucky knowing their board !!

  • Comment posted by bringbackpele, today at 17:17

    What a great opportunity for Ranieri.

    And he's been told he'll stay at the end of the season - if he wins the league.

    • Reply posted by meadey37, today at 17:22

      meadey37 replied:
      No, it's the league and Champions League double. The owners say this is the minimum requirement.

  • Comment posted by Roguedfr, today at 17:16

    He's inherited the poison chalice. A manager of his quality deserves better than this job

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 17:16

    Big Sam will be managing Watford by Xmas.

  • Comment posted by WIthrespect, today at 17:15

    Tomorrow's headline

    Watford Sack Ranieri because he was 5 minutes early for training.

    I would bet that Watford have 3 managers minimum this season

  • Comment posted by Tommy K, today at 17:24

    How good to see Claudio Ranieri back in the Premier League where he belongs. Just maybe he will be treated a little better here than he was at Leicester.

  • Comment posted by Chelmsford Reds MUFC, today at 17:23

    Just One Horneto®️

  • Comment posted by joepublic, today at 17:22

    The Watford owners show why contracts mean nothing. To sack a manager after 7 games shows poor leadership. Claudio Ranieri has taken an impossible job, I wish him well, but Watford has no vision further than 3-4 games. Must be very difficult for the players.

