Claudio Ranieri: Watford appoint former Leicester boss as new manager

Welcome back to the Premier League, Ranieri

Watford have appointed Claudio Ranieri as their new manager after sacking Xisco Munoz on Sunday.

The Italian, 69, returns to the Premier League which he famously won with Leicester in 2015-16, having left Serie A side Sampdoria in the summer.

It is the 14th managerial change under Watford's owners, the Pozzo family, since they took over in 2012.

Ranieri is charged with improving their league form as they sit 14th after taking seven points from seven games.

Watford's first match with their new manager in charge will be at home against Liverpool on Saturday, 16 October.

Ranieri has a wealth of experience with Watford being his 21st club in a 35-year managerial career. In that time he has won eight trophies, including the 1995-96 Coppa Italia with Fiorentina, 2004-05 Super Cup with Valencia and the 2015-16 Premier League title with Leicester.

He is familiar with the English top flight through Chelsea, Leicester and Fulham.

Ranieri is held in high regard at Leicester but was sacked with the Foxes just one point above the relegation zone with 13 matches left in the 2016-17 season.

From Leicester he took a season away from the Premier League, in Nantes, before returning to take charge of Fulham in 2018. He only lasted 106 days as the Cottagers sacked him with the club facing relegation.

He now returns to the league in the first managerial change in the English top flight this season.

Munoz's departure came 10 months after he joined Watford and having led them to promotion from the Championship last season.

The Spaniard left his position after the club's 1-0 defeat by Leeds on Saturday.

  • Comment posted by earlsgate, today at 17:17

    why do't they just annouce his sacking at the same time as the appointment

    • Reply posted by Michael, today at 17:28

      Michael replied:
      I haven't heard that one before 🤦‍♂️

      How long did it take you to come up with that? 🥱

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 17:11

    Ranieri OUT !

    How many points has he won? Zero

    • Reply posted by AJ, today at 17:57

      AJ replied:
      Don't worry bbc will soon be on the case (sensationalism reporting)..
      Building him & them knock him down..

  • Comment posted by Para-para-paradise-woh-oh-oh-oh-oh-uh-oh, today at 17:14

    He has absolutely nothing to lose and everything (including a tidy pay off!) to gain. Shrewd man!

    • Reply posted by KLOPP OUT, today at 17:28

      KLOPP OUT replied:
      We all say the same about klopp but the board won't do what needs to be done. #alansugarhim

  • Comment posted by Tommy K, today at 17:24

    How good to see Claudio Ranieri back in the Premier League where he belongs. Just maybe he will be treated a little better here than he was at Leicester.

    • Reply posted by Ivor Keyboard, today at 17:54

      Ivor Keyboard replied:
      Wow! You're optimistic.

      Ranieri is now at Watford. Look at how many of their recent managers were given time.

  • Comment posted by 996jim, today at 17:25

    If I were you Claudio, I'd rent somewhere to live.

    • Reply posted by queeny, today at 17:47

      queeny replied:
      He'll be living out of his suitcase at a travel lodge.

  • Comment posted by Mike Frank, today at 17:21

    What was Ranieri smoking when he agreed to this job ? Still, there's always a fat pay-off waiting when he gets shown the door like all his predecessors .

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 17:16

    Big Sam will be managing Watford by Xmas.

    • Reply posted by WengerIn, today at 17:29

      WengerIn replied:
      Nope. Arteta

  • Comment posted by bazinga, today at 17:13

    As a Leicester fan delighted to get to say thank you and goodbye properly if he lasts that long at Watford ( when do we play them ) ? NICE 28th of nov hopeful Watford can hold off sacking him before then.

  • Comment posted by Hard Labour, today at 17:11

    One last big payday for Ranieri probably before the end of the season.

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 17:22

    Best of Luck to him. Watford owners are despicable.

    • Reply posted by Michael, today at 17:29

      Michael replied:
      Watford's owners are living in your head rent-free. Love to see it! 😂🤣

  • Comment posted by Barry Smith, today at 17:12

    Dilly ding, dilly dong!

  • Comment posted by Fool and his thoughts, today at 17:18

    If Ranieri could cause Gary Lineker to present MotD in his underpants when Leicester won could he cause Elton John to perform a concert in his?

    • Reply posted by Michael, today at 17:30

      Michael replied:
      Bet you'd love that wouldn't you

  • Comment posted by Meggymunkles, today at 17:17

    Watford will sack him this season for winning the league but not the fa cup.

  • Comment posted by Chelmsford Reds MUFC, today at 17:23

    Just One Horneto®️

  • Comment posted by WIthrespect, today at 17:15

    Tomorrow's headline

    Watford Sack Ranieri because he was 5 minutes early for training.

    I would bet that Watford have 3 managers minimum this season

    • Reply posted by Irons45, today at 17:31

      Irons45 replied:
      The sad thing is no one would be surprised

  • Comment posted by Chelmsford Reds MUFC, today at 17:17

    Hope he smashes Leicester after the treatment they gave him.

    • Reply posted by the knowledge, today at 17:25

      the knowledge replied:
      he was taking leicester down and should have been sacked 3 months before he finally was, lets not forget that ranieri got dominated by a 10 man league 1 team, leicester were winning every week before ranieri yet he managed to turn that team into a team that lost every week in 12 months

  • Comment posted by joepublic, today at 17:22

    The Watford owners show why contracts mean nothing. To sack a manager after 7 games shows poor leadership. Claudio Ranieri has taken an impossible job, I wish him well, but Watford has no vision further than 3-4 games. Must be very difficult for the players.

  • Comment posted by Helen Bach, today at 17:26

    Good bloke. I give him until Christmas.

    • Reply posted by elmet, today at 17:38

      elmet replied:
      You give him until Christmas but Gino Pozzo may not..,

  • Comment posted by PragueImp, today at 17:19

    Who is favourite to take over in the New Year?!

    • Reply posted by earlsgate, today at 17:26

      earlsgate replied:
      Sleepy Joe

  • Comment posted by James ONeill, today at 17:12

    Watford winning the league next year?

    • Reply posted by youcannotbeserious, today at 17:31

      youcannotbeserious replied:
      You mean the Championship?

