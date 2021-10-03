Xisco Munoz: Watford sack manager after poor spell

Xisco Munoz sends messages on pitch to his Watford players
Xisco Munoz was appointed manager at Watford in December

Watford have sacked their manager Xisco Munoz after 10 months in the job.

The 41-year-old Spaniard helped win promotion to the Premier League last season after joining in December 2020.

Watford are 14th with seven points from seven games and Munoz's last match in charge was Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Leeds United.

"The board feels recent performances strongly indicate a negative trend at a time when team cohesion should be visibly improving," the club said.

"The Hornets will always be grateful to Xisco for the part he played in securing last season's promotion and wish him well for his future career in football.

"No further club comment will be available until the imminent announcement of a new head coach."

Watford have had five managers in two years and there has been no indication of who will replace Munoz.

The club, who were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Stoke in September, will next play Liverpool on 16 October in a league fixture.

  • Comment posted by Wayne Smith , today at 11:20

    Gets promoted to the prem, and has the club outside the relegation places, with two wins already, and they're actually doing better than probably many had thought they would be at this moment.

    Baffling decision.

    • Reply posted by Irene, today at 11:25

      Irene replied:
      Two wins mask the teams performances. We have been awful and we are very unlikely to get more than 3 points out of the next 8 games. We needed to have alot more points by now to have any chance of staying up.

  • Comment posted by Henrys underpants, today at 11:23

    Shocker! Another manager sacked at Watford.

    The board hired yet another manager that they shortly thereafter felt could not do the job - evidence clearly suggests they don’t know what they’re doing…

    Incompetents.

    • Reply posted by samueljx, today at 11:33

      samueljx replied:
      Say what you like but every time they do this it works.

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 11:20

    They were poor against us yesterday but this, once again for Watford, seems ridiculously harsh. They're 14th after seven games which is fine for a newly promoted club.

    The Watford manager's office really is a revolving door.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:38

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Out Xisco Munoz. In Quique Sanchez Flores. You heard it here first guys

  • Comment posted by RobJonesgoodknee, today at 11:20

    Wow. Thought they'd done ok so far, especially given the performances of some of the more established teams.

    Owners with unrealistic expectations again.

  • Comment posted by Lennylion, today at 11:19

    Wrong sacking. It should have been Bruce!

    • Reply posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 11:23

      AndyB_MOT replied:
      Nah Bruce shouldn't be sacked. His employment continues to be hilarious.

  • Comment posted by Chris r, today at 11:24

    So that’s what, 17 managers in 10 years? I really don’t know what the owners are expecting with a turnover like that.

    • Reply posted by Adi, today at 11:28

      Adi replied:
      I'd like a job like that. three year contract, get paid out, 10 months work

  • Comment posted by xxxxxxxcc, today at 11:21

    Remember its only 3 Watfraud managers to Xmas !

  • Comment posted by Miffsky, today at 11:28

    Another laughable decision from a completely clueless owner.

  • Comment posted by KingCarlos, today at 11:22

    And there is me thinking Watford was doing OK compared to Norwich, Newcastle and Burnley

  • Comment posted by idontlikefootball, today at 11:20

    madness

  • Comment posted by Stevo60, today at 11:24

    A bit rough on the fella, Watford (IMO) denied a perfectly good goal yesterday and are clear of the bottom 3! The board are changing managers with far too much regularity! Seriously who would want to manage them!

    • Reply posted by DaveChappelleLovesMusic, today at 11:42

      DaveChappelleLovesMusic replied:
      Anyone who wants to earn a guaranteed couple of million quid...and qualifies for the role?

  • Comment posted by blue_ric, today at 11:21

    And that is the manager merry-go-round at Watford. No time, no chance. Good luck Xisco.

  • Comment posted by SteepleBlade, today at 11:21

    "Watford sack manager", hardly headline news as we've heard it so often!

    • Reply posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 11:24

      AndyB_MOT replied:
      I think every football correspondent just has it on copy and paste.

  • Comment posted by Doody, today at 11:21

    Madness !! he was doing quite well , some very interesting signings too . Idiots in charge , maybe they deserve relegation on the back of that ridiculous decision.

    • Reply posted by Paarth, today at 11:33

      Paarth replied:
      I didn't really want them to be promoted again so soon because this was inevitable. Feel bad for Watford fans but the quick promotion only justifies this manager model the owners believe in

  • Comment posted by Jobyfox, today at 11:28

    It’s what Watford do.

    Nothing to see here……

  • Comment posted by only askin, today at 11:20

    You shouldnt be sacked just because you lose to leeds

  • Comment posted by Thats what she said, today at 11:26

    Bizarre decision. Decent enough start to the season for a newly promoted club. Sadly, Watford will never have stable future with their trigger happy owners.

  • Comment posted by Wayne, today at 11:24

    And I bet Watford still wouldn't touch Solskjaer if he was available.

  • Comment posted by Petty Evening Moderators, today at 11:27

    Why would anyone want to take the job at Watford ?
    The Owners/Board have no respect for the very Contracts they draw up and sign !
    Was it 2 or 3 years ago that Watford sacked 2 managers before they had played half a season ?
    How do these clowns pass the Leagues 'fit and proper person's test' to own a Club ?
    Maybe it's time to have an annual Contract Window each Summer for Manager's too ?

    • Reply posted by ffc me, today at 11:32

      ffc me replied:
      Respect for the contract? You do realise they pay out the contract in full? Why would anyone take it? 2 years money for 6 months work….

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 11:24

    Shocking on the face of it, but do we ever really know what goes on behind the scenes?

    • Reply posted by jayums, today at 11:43

      jayums replied:
      True but in that case there's an awful lot going on behind the scenes at Watford . Personally I think they sack them , pay them off and move big wads of money out of the country at the clubs expense

