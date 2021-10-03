Last updated on .From the section Watford

Xisco Munoz was appointed manager at Watford in December

Watford have sacked their manager Xisco Munoz after 10 months in the job.

The 41-year-old Spaniard helped win promotion to the Premier League last season after joining in December 2020.

Watford are 14th with seven points from seven games and Munoz's last match in charge was Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Leeds United.

"The board feels recent performances strongly indicate a negative trend at a time when team cohesion should be visibly improving," the club said.

"The Hornets will always be grateful to Xisco for the part he played in securing last season's promotion and wish him well for his future career in football.

"No further club comment will be available until the imminent announcement of a new head coach."

Watford have had five managers in two years and there has been no indication of who will replace Munoz.

The club, who were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Stoke in September, will next play Liverpool on 16 October in a league fixture.