Xisco Munoz: Watford sack manager after poor spell
Last updated on .From the section Watford
Watford have sacked their manager Xisco Munoz after 10 months in the job.
The 41-year-old Spaniard helped win promotion to the Premier League last season after joining in December 2020.
Watford are 14th with seven points from seven games and Munoz's last match in charge was Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Leeds United.
"The board feels recent performances strongly indicate a negative trend at a time when team cohesion should be visibly improving," the club said.
"The Hornets will always be grateful to Xisco for the part he played in securing last season's promotion and wish him well for his future career in football.
"No further club comment will be available until the imminent announcement of a new head coach."
Watford have had five managers in two years and there has been no indication of who will replace Munoz.
The club, who were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Stoke in September, will next play Liverpool on 16 October in a league fixture.
Baffling decision.
The board hired yet another manager that they shortly thereafter felt could not do the job - evidence clearly suggests they don’t know what they’re doing…
Incompetents.
The Watford manager's office really is a revolving door.
Owners with unrealistic expectations again.
Nothing to see here……
The Owners/Board have no respect for the very Contracts they draw up and sign !
Was it 2 or 3 years ago that Watford sacked 2 managers before they had played half a season ?
How do these clowns pass the Leagues 'fit and proper person's test' to own a Club ?
Maybe it's time to have an annual Contract Window each Summer for Manager's too ?