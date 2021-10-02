Xisco Munoz: Watford sack manager after poor spell

Watford have sacked their manager Xisco Munoz after 10 months in the job.

The 41-year-old Spaniard helped win promotion to the Premier League last season after joining in December 2020.

Watford are 14th with seven points from seven games and Munoz's last match in charge was Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Leeds United.

"The board feels recent performances strongly indicate a negative trend at a time when team cohesion should be visibly improving," the club said.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by ravenloft, today at 11:28

    The first Domino has fallen, how many more will follow? Farka?Dyche?Bruce?Biel sa?
    The premiership merry-go round continues.

  • Comment posted by Brian, today at 11:28

  • Comment posted by petezx9, today at 11:28

    Typical Watford. Next stop for Sam Allardyce, one of the few clubs he hasn't managed.

  • Comment posted by Rsuppards, today at 11:28

    Call for Big Sam

  • Comment posted by Miffsky, today at 11:28

    Another laughable decision from a completely clueless owner.

  • Comment posted by Jobyfox, today at 11:28

    It’s what Watford do.

    Nothing to see here……

  • Comment posted by matthewj1296, today at 11:28

    Oh my god this board is insufferable. I wonder how Watford fans feel about this revolving door policy. 14th in the league for a newly promoted team after 7 games? Did they want to be in the Europa league spots??? The boards standards are so high and do not match what their club is actually physically capable of which leads to this ridiculous overturn.

  • Comment posted by TheTomTyke, today at 11:27

    The beatings will continue until morale improves.

  • Comment posted by deejohnny, today at 11:27

    Wait What! Was Watford supposed to be league leaders at this stage or something?

  • Comment posted by Petty Evening Moderators, today at 11:27

    Why would anyone want to take the job at Watford ?
    The Owners/Board have no respect for the very Contracts they draw up and sign !
    Was it 2 or 3 years ago that Watford sacked 2 managers before they had played half a season ?
    How do these clowns pass the Leagues 'fit and proper person's test' to own a Club ?
    Maybe it's time to have an annual Contract Window each Summer for Manager's too ?

  • Comment posted by Dustybin80, today at 11:27

    I don't know if Watford are just insane or it's some sort of 'money ball' approach but it's another strange one. I wish him well as I don't imagine being sacked by Watford is that much of a black mark on your CV.

  • Comment posted by tonyf, today at 11:27

    Watford have confirmed that the traditional manager's office door has been replaced by a revolving one and the door plaque is a wipe-off white board.

  • Comment posted by elmet, today at 11:27

    The owners have got it right this time and 'lack of cohesion' is spot on. No problem Watford losing games in the Premier League but should at least be competitive and spirited most weeks and losing matches without any game plan is not acceptable. Newcastle and Leeds will struggle but both outclassed us for long periods - in Leeds case all game.

  • Comment posted by charlielitchfield123, today at 11:27

    Literally 3 points less than Arsenal and Watford sack the manager!

    That’s strange

  • Comment posted by Peter P, today at 11:26

    He came across as a really decent guy but the last 3 performances have been woeful against poor sides. We should have stuck with Pearson at the time.

  • Comment posted by Uncle Angry, today at 11:26

  • Comment posted by 4thommo, today at 11:26

    Bet they've already got someone lined up and conveniently there's now an international break

  • Comment posted by Barry, today at 11:26

    The Watford owner's are a joke, they will never have continuity so will never be successful. It's a shame as the fans don't deserve this

  • Comment posted by Thats what she said, today at 11:26

    Bizarre decision. Decent enough start to the season for a newly promoted club. Sadly, Watford will never have stable future with their trigger happy owners.

  • Comment posted by Mr S, today at 11:26

    Lovely man and a great choice for a Championship club that needs a boost but not a Prem manager just yet. Good luck Xisco.

