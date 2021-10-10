Match ends, Reading Women 3, Aston Villa Women 0.
Three first-half goals gave Reading a much-needed first win of the Women's Super League season after a clinical display against Aston Villa.
Amalie Eikeland opened the scoring on 16 minutes when her shot looped over Villa keeper Hannah Hampton.
Rachel Rowe's rasping drive doubled the Royals' lead three minutes later before Natasha Dowie's superb strike followed on the stroke of half time.
Reading move up to 10th while Villa drop down a place to seventh.
Reading came into the game at the Madejski Stadium rooted to the foot of the table after four successive defeats.
But they got the perfect start when Norway winger Eikeland lifted the ball over Hampton for the home side's first goal of the campaign.
They had a second when Rowe collected Eikeland's pass and blasted the ball past Hampton at her near post.
Villa failed to fashion a chance from several set-piece opportunities and were punished when Dowie struck a brilliant third, rifling her shot high into the net from Deanne Rose's through-ball. It was her first goal since joining from AC Milan in the summer.
The visitors failed to trouble Reading goalkeeper Grace Moloney in the second half, with Alisha Lehmann coming closest for the visitors when her shot clipped the post as Reading comfortably saw out the game.
Prior to kick-off, both sets of players joined arms in solidarity with players in the US who have made sexual misconduct allegations against English coach Paul Riley, which he has denied.
Line-ups
Reading Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Moloney
- 2Bryson
- 14Cooper
- 5Evans
- 11Harding
- 9Eikeland
- 27VanhaevermaetBooked at 73mins
- 19Chaplen
- 23RoweSubstituted forPeplowat 88'minutes
- 10Dowie
- 6RoseSubstituted forHarriesat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Peplow
- 12Harries
- 21Stewart
- 28Woodham
- 31Roberts
- 33Lister
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Hampton
- 2Mayling
- 3Sargeant
- 6Asante
- 33Pacheco
- 8ArthurSubstituted forMcLoughlinat 76'minutes
- 10Petzelberger
- 7LehmannSubstituted forBlindkildeat 76'minutes
- 4Allen
- 22HaylesSubstituted forDavisonat 58'minutes
- 11Boye-Hlorkah
Substitutes
- 5N'Dow
- 12Hutton
- 16McLoughlin
- 19Blindkilde
- 20Davison
- 21Ewers
- 23Rogers
- Referee:
- Louise Saunders
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Reading Women 3, Aston Villa Women 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Gemma Davison.
Post update
Attempt missed. Natasha Dowie (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Amalie Eikeland.
Post update
Attempt missed. Laura Blindkilde (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mayumi Pacheco with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Emma Harries.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ramona Petzelberger.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ramona Petzelberger (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Laura Blindkilde.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Gemma Davison (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah.
Post update
Attempt missed. Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ramona Petzelberger with a cross.
Post update
Gemma Davison (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Reading Women. Chloe Peplow replaces Rachel Rowe.
Post update
Foul by Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Emma Harries (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Emma Harries (Reading Women).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Gemma Davison (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Emma Harries (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.