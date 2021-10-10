Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lotte Wubben-Moy's header was her first goal of the season

Arsenal continued their perfect start to the Women's Super League season with a comfortable victory over a disjointed Everton.

Katie McCabe gave the hosts the lead with a beautiful dipping left-foot volley from just outside the area after 32 minutes.

Defender Lotte Wubben-Moy then headed home a second just before the interval.

Frida Maanum's 25-yard strike sealed the win with just under five minutes of normal time remaining.

Tottenham's loss at Brighton means that Arsenal have a three-point lead over their north London rivals and Chelsea, who beat Leicester, at the top. Everton are eighth in the table.

McCabe, who has now scored three goals in her past three league games, took the ball down on her left thigh after a cross was cleared and struck a beautiful volley from 20 yards that dipped through the hands of Sandy MacIver.

Arsenal, who were looking to recover from a 4-1 defeat by Barcelona in the Women's Champions League in midweek, had dominated the game to that point, and deservedly extended their lead when Wubben-Moy capitalised on three Everton defenders colliding to head a corner down into the ground and through the legs of MacIver.

Everton, who made nine signings this summer, looked disjointed in their press and defensively and that allowed Arsenal to control the game. They only failed to add more goals because of good saves from MacIver to deny Tobin Heath, McCabe and substitute Beth Mead.

Before the game both sides and officials linked arms around the centre circle in solidarity with players in the US who have made sexual misconduct allegations against English coach Paul Riley.

National Women's Soccer League team North Carolina Courage sacked Riley following the allegations, which he denies.

Arsenal are next in action against Hoffenheim in the Women's Champions League on Thursday, while Everton play at Manchester City in the League Cup on Wednesday. The WSL now takes a four-week break with the next round of games on 6 and 7 November.