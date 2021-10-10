Match ends, Arsenal Women 3, Everton Women 0.
Arsenal continued their perfect start to the Women's Super League season with a comfortable victory over a disjointed Everton.
Katie McCabe gave the hosts the lead with a beautiful dipping left-foot volley from just outside the area after 32 minutes.
Defender Lotte Wubben-Moy then headed home a second just before the interval.
Frida Maanum's 25-yard strike sealed the win with just under five minutes of normal time remaining.
Tottenham's loss at Brighton means that Arsenal have a three-point lead over their north London rivals and Chelsea, who beat Leicester, at the top. Everton are eighth in the table.
McCabe, who has now scored three goals in her past three league games, took the ball down on her left thigh after a cross was cleared and struck a beautiful volley from 20 yards that dipped through the hands of Sandy MacIver.
Arsenal, who were looking to recover from a 4-1 defeat by Barcelona in the Women's Champions League in midweek, had dominated the game to that point, and deservedly extended their lead when Wubben-Moy capitalised on three Everton defenders colliding to head a corner down into the ground and through the legs of MacIver.
Everton, who made nine signings this summer, looked disjointed in their press and defensively and that allowed Arsenal to control the game. They only failed to add more goals because of good saves from MacIver to deny Tobin Heath, McCabe and substitute Beth Mead.
Before the game both sides and officials linked arms around the centre circle in solidarity with players in the US who have made sexual misconduct allegations against English coach Paul Riley.
National Women's Soccer League team North Carolina Courage sacked Riley following the allegations, which he denies.
Arsenal are next in action against Hoffenheim in the Women's Champions League on Thursday, while Everton play at Manchester City in the League Cup on Wednesday. The WSL now takes a four-week break with the next round of games on 6 and 7 November.
Line-ups
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Zinsberger
- 16Maritz
- 6Williamson
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 15McCabe
- 12Maanum
- 23IwabuchiSubstituted forNobbsat 64'minutes
- 10LittleSubstituted forSchnaderbeckat 90'minutes
- 14Parris
- 11MiedemaSubstituted forFoordat 76'minutes
- 77HeathSubstituted forMeadat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Catley
- 8Nobbs
- 9Mead
- 18Williams
- 19Foord
- 22Schnaderbeck
- 29Goldie
- 33Houssein
Everton Women
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1MacIver
- 21Maier
- 4Sevecke
- 6George
- 3Turner
- 28Bennison
- 22Galli
- 8Christiansen
- 7Dali
- 9Duggan
- 19AnvegardSubstituted forGauvinat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Gauvin
- 18Brosnan
- 20Finnigan
- 26Clinton
- 30Pattinson
- Referee:
- Helen Conley
- Attendance:
- 2,165
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal Women 3, Everton Women 0.
Post update
Foul by Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Toni Duggan (Everton Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Danielle Turner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Nobbs.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Viktoria Schnaderbeck replaces Kim Little.
Post update
Nikita Parris (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kenza Dali (Everton Women).
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal Women 3, Everton Women 0. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Beth Mead.
Post update
Offside, Arsenal Women. Katie McCabe tries a through ball, but Caitlin Foord is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Katie McCabe.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Caitlin Foord replaces Vivianne Miedema.
Post update
Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Toni Duggan (Everton Women).
Post update
Attempt saved. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vivianne Miedema.
Post update
Foul by Leah Williamson (Arsenal Women).