Arsenal Women v Everton Women

Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Kim Little.
Line-ups
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Zinsberger
- 16Maritz
- 6Williamson
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 15McCabe
- 12Maanum
- 23Iwabuchi
- 10Little
- 14Parris
- 11Miedema
- 77Heath
Substitutes
- 7Catley
- 8Nobbs
- 9Mead
- 18Williams
- 19Foord
- 22Schnaderbeck
- 29Goldie
- 33Houssein
Everton Women
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1MacIver
- 21Maier
- 4Sevecke
- 6George
- 3Turner
- 28Bennison
- 22Galli
- 7Dali
- 8Christiansen
- 9Duggan
- 19Anvegard
Substitutes
- 13Gauvin
- 18Brosnan
- 20Finnigan
- 26Clinton
- 30Pattinson
- Referee:
- Helen Conley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Toni Duggan (Everton Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kenza Dali.
Attempt blocked. Mana Iwabuchi (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kim Little.
Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Katie McCabe.
Foul by Tobin Heath (Arsenal Women).
Leonie Maier (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Noëlle Maritz (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women).
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Leonie Maier.
Attempt saved. Nikita Parris (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Nikita Parris (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Vivianne Miedema.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.