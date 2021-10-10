Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1.
Brighton ended Tottenham's perfect start to the Women's Super League season to deny them the chance to go top of the table.
Lee Geum-min beat Rebecca Spencer with a coolly-taken low finish to give the Seagulls a deserved half-time lead.
Spurs striker Rachel Williams was sent off for for a second yellow card before Victoria Williams added a second for Brighton.
Kit Graham immediately hit back, but Spurs failed to find an equaliser.
Line-ups
Brighton Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Walsh
- 2Koivisto
- 6Le Tissier
- 20Williams
- 3Gibbons
- 10KaagmanSubstituted forGreenat 82'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 16Brazil
- 19SimpkinsSubstituted forConnollyat 59'minutesBooked at 70mins
- 18Carter
- 9LeeSubstituted forSymondsat 73'minutes
- 7Whelan
Substitutes
- 5Kerkdijk
- 8Connolly
- 11Babajide
- 12Bance
- 13Stenson
- 15Green
- 22Robinson
- 24Symonds
- 25Angel
Tottenham Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22Spencer
- 29Neville
- 5Bartrip
- 3Zadorsky
- 6HarropSubstituted forAleat 74'minutes
- 12Percival
- 21ClemaronSubstituted forChoat 45'minutes
- 23AyaneSubstituted forAddisonat 56'minutes
- 16Graham
- 18UbogaguSubstituted forTangat 74'minutes
- 10WilliamsBooked at 76mins
Substitutes
- 1Korpela
- 2Morgan
- 4Green
- 7Naz
- 8Cho
- 9Tang
- 13Ale
- 14Addison
- 17Simon
- Referee:
- Kirsty Dowle
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1.
Booking
Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Tang Jiali (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kit Graham.
Goal!
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1. Kit Graham (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0. Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Maisie Symonds with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Ashleigh Neville.
Hand ball by Ria Percival (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Ellie Brazil.
Foul by Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Kayleigh Green replaces Inessa Kaagman.
Attempt blocked. Maisie Symonds (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Ellie Brazil with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Kit Graham (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Inessa Kaagman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kit Graham (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Angela Addison with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maisie Symonds with a cross.