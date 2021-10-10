Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Brighton's win against Tottenham moved them to within three points of top spot in the WSL

Brighton ended Tottenham's perfect start to the Women's Super League season to deny them the chance to go top of the table.

Lee Geum-min beat Rebecca Spencer with a coolly-taken low finish to give the Seagulls a deserved half-time lead.

Spurs striker Rachel Williams was sent off for for a second yellow card before Victoria Williams added a second for Brighton.

Kit Graham immediately hit back, but Spurs failed to find an equaliser.

