Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women2Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women1

Brighton 2-1 Tottenham: Seagulls end Spurs 100% start to Women's Super League season

Brighton celebrate Lee's opening goal
Brighton's win against Tottenham moved them to within three points of top spot in the WSL

Brighton ended Tottenham's perfect start to the Women's Super League season to deny them the chance to go top of the table.

Lee Geum-min beat Rebecca Spencer with a coolly-taken low finish to give the Seagulls a deserved half-time lead.

Spurs striker Rachel Williams was sent off for for a second yellow card before Victoria Williams added a second for Brighton.

Kit Graham immediately hit back, but Spurs failed to find an equaliser.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Brighton Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Walsh
  • 2Koivisto
  • 6Le Tissier
  • 20Williams
  • 3Gibbons
  • 10KaagmanSubstituted forGreenat 82'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 16Brazil
  • 19SimpkinsSubstituted forConnollyat 59'minutesBooked at 70mins
  • 18Carter
  • 9LeeSubstituted forSymondsat 73'minutes
  • 7Whelan

Substitutes

  • 5Kerkdijk
  • 8Connolly
  • 11Babajide
  • 12Bance
  • 13Stenson
  • 15Green
  • 22Robinson
  • 24Symonds
  • 25Angel

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Spencer
  • 29Neville
  • 5Bartrip
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 6HarropSubstituted forAleat 74'minutes
  • 12Percival
  • 21ClemaronSubstituted forChoat 45'minutes
  • 23AyaneSubstituted forAddisonat 56'minutes
  • 16Graham
  • 18UbogaguSubstituted forTangat 74'minutes
  • 10WilliamsBooked at 76mins

Substitutes

  • 1Korpela
  • 2Morgan
  • 4Green
  • 7Naz
  • 8Cho
  • 9Tang
  • 13Ale
  • 14Addison
  • 17Simon
Referee:
Kirsty Dowle

Match Stats

Home TeamBrighton WomenAway TeamTottenham Women
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home17
Away15
Shots on Target
Home6
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1.

  3. Booking

    Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  5. Post update

    Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tang Jiali (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kit Graham.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1. Kit Graham (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0. Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Maisie Symonds with a cross following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Ashleigh Neville.

  10. Post update

    Hand ball by Ria Percival (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Ellie Brazil.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  13. Post update

    Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Kayleigh Green replaces Inessa Kaagman.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Maisie Symonds (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Ellie Brazil with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kit Graham (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Inessa Kaagman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kit Graham (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Angela Addison with a headed pass.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maisie Symonds with a cross.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women55001821615
2Chelsea Women54011751212
3Tottenham Women540173412
4West Ham Women531183510
5Man Utd Women5311109110
6Brighton Women530210559
7Aston Villa Women521249-57
8Everton Women5203611-56
9Man City Women5113711-44
10Reading Women5104310-73
11Leicester City Women5005213-110
12B'ham City Women5005112-110
View full The FA Women's Super League table

