Chelsea have scored in each of their past 56 WSL fixtures

Late goals from Chelsea's Pernille Harder and Fran Kirby denied Leicester City a first point in the Women's Super League at Kingsmeadow.

Substitute Harder stabbed home a Jessie Fleming cut-back to finally break the visitors' resistance after 82 minutes.

And Fran Kirby slotted home in stoppage time as Chelsea moved into second, behind Arsenal on goal difference.

Promoted Leicester had looked set to be the first WSL team to keep a clean sheet against Chelsea in three years.

Sam Kerr had seen an effort cleared off the line while Foxes keeper Kirstie Levell made a series of superb saves.

