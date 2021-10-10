Match ends, West Ham United Women 1, Birmingham City Women 1.
Birmingham City picked up their first point of the season as Louise Quinn's equaliser denied West Ham a third successive Women's Super League win.
Blues skipper Quinn tapped home from a yard out in the 67th minute after Harriet Scott's header from a corner had hit the bar.
Claudio Walker had opened the scoring for the Hammers with a fierce strike from range after 54 minutes.
Birmingham held on to end a run of five straight league defeats.
In common with other WSL fixtures on Sunday, both sides linked arms before the game to show solidarity with players in the United States who have made sexual misconduct allegations against English coach Paul Riley.
National Women's Soccer League team North Carolina Courage sacked Riley following the allegations, which he denies.
Hosts West Ham dominated an uneventful first half at Victoria Road and deservedly took the lead through former Birmingham forward Walker.
The Hammers could have doubled their advantage moments later through Tameka Yallop, whose shot from a tight angle was palmed behind by Blues keeper Marie Hourihan.
Blues hit back from a set piece and defended resolutely in the closing stages to claim a point that takes them one clear of the WSL's bottom side Leicester City who lost 2-0 to Chelsea.
Line-ups
West Ham Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Arnold
- 23Cissoko
- 5Flaherty
- 12Longhurst
- 10Svitková
- 13Yallop
- 32BrynjarsdóttirSubstituted forStringerat 80'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 2Wyne
- 19Leon
- 9WalkerBooked at 7minsSubstituted forFilisat 88'minutes
- 14Hasegawa
Substitutes
- 4Stringer
- 7Evans
- 15Parker
- 17Filis
- 18Leat
- 20Joel
- 24Cairns
B'ham City Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Hourihan
- 14Finn
- 4Quinn
- 30Lawley
- 25Holloway
- 3Scott
- 8Robertson
- 17Quinn
- 19WhippSubstituted forSarriat 77'minutes
- 23WhelanSubstituted forRyan-Doyleat 78'minutes
- 11Pennock
Substitutes
- 2Sandvej
- 7Sarri
- 12Smith
- 22Ryan-Doyle
- 32Cowie
- 34Phillips
- 35Clark
- Referee:
- Lucy May
- Attendance:
- 1,142
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United Women 1, Birmingham City Women 1.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yui Hasegawa with a cross.
Post update
Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Gemma Lawley (Birmingham City Women).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Gilly Flaherty (West Ham United Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yui Hasegawa with a cross.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Rebecca Holloway.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jade Pennock (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Melisa Filis replaces Claudia Walker.
Booking
Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women).
Post update
Jade Pennock (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Foul by Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women).
Post update
Jamie Finn (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tameka Yallop (West Ham United Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Katerina Svitková with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Abbey-Leigh Stringer replaces Dagny Brynjarsdóttir.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Eleanor Ryan-Doyle replaces Emily Whelan.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Veatriki Sarri replaces Lucy Whipp.
Post update
Attempt saved. Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tameka Yallop.
