The FA Women's Super League
West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women1B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women1

West Ham United 1-1 Birmingham City: Blues pick up first point of season

Last updated on .From the section Football

West Ham celebrate
Claudia Walker (middle) joined West Ham from Birmingham City in July 2021

Birmingham City picked up their first point of the season as Louise Quinn's equaliser denied West Ham a third successive Women's Super League win.

Blues skipper Quinn tapped home from a yard out in the 67th minute after Harriet Scott's header from a corner had hit the bar.

Claudio Walker had opened the scoring for the Hammers with a fierce strike from range after 54 minutes.

Birmingham held on to end a run of five straight league defeats.

In common with other WSL fixtures on Sunday, both sides linked arms before the game to show solidarity with players in the United States who have made sexual misconduct allegations against English coach Paul Riley.

National Women's Soccer League team North Carolina Courage sacked Riley following the allegations, which he denies.

Hosts West Ham dominated an uneventful first half at Victoria Road and deservedly took the lead through former Birmingham forward Walker.

The Hammers could have doubled their advantage moments later through Tameka Yallop, whose shot from a tight angle was palmed behind by Blues keeper Marie Hourihan.

Blues hit back from a set piece and defended resolutely in the closing stages to claim a point that takes them one clear of the WSL's bottom side Leicester City who lost 2-0 to Chelsea.

Line-ups

West Ham Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Arnold
  • 23Cissoko
  • 5Flaherty
  • 12Longhurst
  • 10Svitková
  • 13Yallop
  • 32BrynjarsdóttirSubstituted forStringerat 80'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 2Wyne
  • 19Leon
  • 9WalkerBooked at 7minsSubstituted forFilisat 88'minutes
  • 14Hasegawa

Substitutes

  • 4Stringer
  • 7Evans
  • 15Parker
  • 17Filis
  • 18Leat
  • 20Joel
  • 24Cairns

B'ham City Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Hourihan
  • 14Finn
  • 4Quinn
  • 30Lawley
  • 25Holloway
  • 3Scott
  • 8Robertson
  • 17Quinn
  • 19WhippSubstituted forSarriat 77'minutes
  • 23WhelanSubstituted forRyan-Doyleat 78'minutes
  • 11Pennock

Substitutes

  • 2Sandvej
  • 7Sarri
  • 12Smith
  • 22Ryan-Doyle
  • 32Cowie
  • 34Phillips
  • 35Clark
Referee:
Lucy May
Attendance:
1,142

Match Stats

Home TeamWest Ham WomenAway TeamB'ham City Women
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home9
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Ham United Women 1, Birmingham City Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Ham United Women 1, Birmingham City Women 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yui Hasegawa with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Gemma Lawley (Birmingham City Women).

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gilly Flaherty (West Ham United Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yui Hasegawa with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Rebecca Holloway.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jade Pennock (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United Women. Melisa Filis replaces Claudia Walker.

  10. Booking

    Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women).

  12. Post update

    Jade Pennock (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women).

  15. Post update

    Jamie Finn (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tameka Yallop (West Ham United Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Katerina Svitková with a cross.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United Women. Abbey-Leigh Stringer replaces Dagny Brynjarsdóttir.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Eleanor Ryan-Doyle replaces Emily Whelan.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Veatriki Sarri replaces Lucy Whipp.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tameka Yallop.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women55001921715
2Chelsea Women54011751212
3Tottenham Women540173412
4Man Utd Women5311109110
5Brighton Women530210559
6West Ham Women52218448
7Aston Villa Women521249-57
8Everton Women5203612-66
9Man City Women5113711-44
10Reading Women5104310-73
11B'ham City Women5014212-101
12Leicester City Women5005213-110
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories