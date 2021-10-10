Last updated on .From the section Football

Claudia Walker (middle) joined West Ham from Birmingham City in July 2021

Birmingham City picked up their first point of the season as Louise Quinn's equaliser denied West Ham a third successive Women's Super League win.

Blues skipper Quinn tapped home from a yard out in the 67th minute after Harriet Scott's header from a corner had hit the bar.

Claudio Walker had opened the scoring for the Hammers with a fierce strike from range after 54 minutes.

Birmingham held on to end a run of five straight league defeats.

In common with other WSL fixtures on Sunday, both sides linked arms before the game to show solidarity with players in the United States who have made sexual misconduct allegations against English coach Paul Riley.

National Women's Soccer League team North Carolina Courage sacked Riley following the allegations, which he denies.

Hosts West Ham dominated an uneventful first half at Victoria Road and deservedly took the lead through former Birmingham forward Walker.

The Hammers could have doubled their advantage moments later through Tameka Yallop, whose shot from a tight angle was palmed behind by Blues keeper Marie Hourihan.

Blues hit back from a set piece and defended resolutely in the closing stages to claim a point that takes them one clear of the WSL's bottom side Leicester City who lost 2-0 to Chelsea.