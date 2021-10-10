The FA Women's Super League
West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women0B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women0

West Ham United Women v Birmingham City Women

Line-ups

West Ham Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Arnold
  • 23Cissoko
  • 5Flaherty
  • 12Longhurst
  • 10Svitková
  • 13Yallop
  • 32Brynjarsdóttir
  • 2Wyne
  • 19Leon
  • 9WalkerBooked at 7mins
  • 14Hasegawa

Substitutes

  • 4Stringer
  • 7Evans
  • 15Parker
  • 17Filis
  • 18Leat
  • 20Joel
  • 24Cairns

B'ham City Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Hourihan
  • 14Finn
  • 4Quinn
  • 30Lawley
  • 25Holloway
  • 3Scott
  • 8Robertson
  • 17Quinn
  • 19Whipp
  • 23Whelan
  • 11Pennock

Substitutes

  • 2Sandvej
  • 7Sarri
  • 12Smith
  • 22Ryan-Doyle
  • 32Cowie
  • 34Phillips
  • 35Clark
Referee:
Lucy May

Match Stats

Home TeamWest Ham WomenAway TeamB'ham City Women
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Lucy Whipp.

  2. Post update

    Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jade Pennock (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucy Quinn.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Katerina Svitková.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Katerina Svitková (West Ham United Women).

  6. Post update

    Rebecca Holloway (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Booking

    Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women).

  9. Post update

    Marie Hourihan (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rebecca Holloway with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women).

  14. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  15. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women54101621413
2Chelsea Women54011751212
3Tottenham Women540162412
4Man Utd Women5311109110
5Brighton Women53029459
6West Ham Women52217348
7Everton Women521269-37
8Aston Villa Women521249-57
9Man City Women5113711-44
10Reading Women5104310-73
11B'ham City Women5014111-101
12Leicester City Women5005213-110
View full The FA Women's Super League table

