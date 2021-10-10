West Ham United Women v Birmingham City Women

Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Lucy Whipp.
Line-ups
West Ham Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Arnold
- 23Cissoko
- 5Flaherty
- 12Longhurst
- 10Svitková
- 13Yallop
- 32Brynjarsdóttir
- 2Wyne
- 19Leon
- 9WalkerBooked at 7mins
- 14Hasegawa
Substitutes
- 4Stringer
- 7Evans
- 15Parker
- 17Filis
- 18Leat
- 20Joel
- 24Cairns
B'ham City Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Hourihan
- 14Finn
- 4Quinn
- 30Lawley
- 25Holloway
- 3Scott
- 8Robertson
- 17Quinn
- 19Whipp
- 23Whelan
- 11Pennock
Substitutes
- 2Sandvej
- 7Sarri
- 12Smith
- 22Ryan-Doyle
- 32Cowie
- 34Phillips
- 35Clark
- Referee:
- Lucy May
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Jade Pennock (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucy Quinn.
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Katerina Svitková.
Foul by Katerina Svitková (West Ham United Women).
Rebecca Holloway (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women) is shown the yellow card.
Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women).
Marie Hourihan (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women).
Attempt missed. Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rebecca Holloway with a cross.
Foul by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.