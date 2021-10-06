Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Corry Evans also missed September's qualifiers against Lithuania and Switzerland

Corry Evans has been ruled out of Northern Ireland's World Cup qualifiers against Switzerland and Bulgaria.

The Sunderland midfielder joins a growing absentee list that includes Shayne Lavery, Ali McCann, Gavin Whyte, Michael Smith and Trevor Carson.

NI boss Ian Baraclough has not called up a replacement for Evans, 31.

Jonny Evans, Corry's older brother, has also not linked up with the squad in Belfast ahead of Saturday's trip to Switzerland.

The 33-year-old had returned to the Northern Ireland squad after managing his first full 90 minutes of the season in Leicester's League Cup win over Millwall on 22 September.

The Leicester centre-back missed September's qualifiers with Lithuania and Switzerland with a foot injury, but Baraclough said he "possibly" could play a part in Tuesday's game against Bulgaria in Sofia.

The loss of Corry Evans is another blow for Baraclough ahead of the crucial double-header against Switzerland and Bulgaria.

Gavin Whyte is unavailable after testing positive for Covid with Lavery, McCann, Smith and Carson all missing out through injury.

Northern Ireland sit three points behind the second-placed Swiss in Group C and level with Bulgaria, with European champions Italy leading the table by six points.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell saved a Haris Seferovic penalty in Northern Ireland's goalless draw with Switzerland at Windsor Park in September

"Seems to be part and parcel of every month," Baraclough said of players pulling out of squads.

"It was tough watching on Saturday, listening to information coming through. Shayne Lavery and Ali McCann within the first 20-25 minutes of the game and then it filtered through that there was going to be others missing.

"But that's why we've grown the squad, why we've swelled the numbers and why we're ready for every eventuality.

"Especially in this day and age with Covid as well. It's just something you've got to be ready for and aware of."

While Baraclough will be without several key players, he has been boosted by the return of Stuart Dallas, who missed September's games due to personal reasons.

The 30-year-old insists Northern Ireland must show "no fear" as they aim to keep alive their hopes of reaching their first World Cup since 1986.

"We've just got to go and play on the front foot," said the versatile Leeds player.

"I think the boys showed last month that when we play the way we can, we're capable of getting a result anywhere.

"We know it's going to be tough. We've gone to Switzerland before and come away with nothing so we know.

"The second game will take care of itself but we know we've got to go there and get a result."