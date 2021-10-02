Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Port Vale are investigating reports that an abusive message was sent to Leyton Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux.

It came after the League Two clash between the sides at Vale Park on Saturday which the hosts won 3-2.

"We are aware of an abusive message sent privately to a Leyton Orient player," the club tweeted. external-link

"Port Vale FC will not tolerate abuse of any kind towards officials, players, staff or supporters."

Vale also retweeted a post from Orient's account showing a photo of Vigouroux and the words "Hate won't win".

Vigouroux, 27, himself shared screenshots of abusive messages he received after the game on his own Twitter account.

"Football such a beautiful game ruined by people like this," the former Liverpool trainee said.

"No one should face racist abuse in any circumstances, we're all with you Loz," Leyton Orient tweeted. "The club will be formally reporting this and hope its dealt with fully."