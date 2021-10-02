Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

Kelty Hearts extended their unbeaten run to nine in Scottish League Two with a 2-1 win over Annan Athletic.

Defeat for Annan means Stirling Albion open up a four-point gap in second with their 2-0 win away to Elgin City.

Stenhousemuir drew 1-1 with Forfar Athletic to lift themselves above bottom-of-the-table Cowdenbeath on goal difference, while Stranraer edged out Albion Rovers 1-0.

On Friday, Edinburgh City and Cowdenbeath drew 1-1.

Kelty's Kallum Higginbotham netted the winner after Annan's Tony Wallace had cancelled out Jamie Barjonas' opener.

Martin McNiff put Stirling ahead three minutes into first half stoppage time in the Highlands. Dale Carrick added the winner late on.

Stirling are now unbeaten in four and face Kelty at the end of the month in an important fixture. Elgin have won one of their last four.

Craig Thomson's goal looked to have been enough for Forfar to edge out Stenhousemuir at Ochilview. But Sean Crighton's 90th minute leveller grabbed a late point.

Stenhousemuir remain with just one win from their opening nine matches. Fourth-place Forfar meanwhile lost ground on the rest of the league's top-four.

Stranraer needed a goal from Paul Woods to edge past Albion Rovers, who have lost four games on the bounce since a 2-1 win over Cowdenbeath.

Edinburgh City hosted Cowdenbeath on Friday night and scored early on through Daniel Handling.

Kris Renton equalised seven minutes from time but City remain undefeated since August and are only outside the promotion play-off spots on goal difference.