Dundee United are "looking into" an alleged comment made by a Ross County supporter towards midfielder Jeando Fuchs during Saturday's Scottish Premiership win at Tannadice.

The incident occurred after the hosts' winning goal on 31 minutes.

Fuchs then spoke to the home bench who alerted the fourth official.

At full-time, United boss Tam Courts held up an anti-racism T-shirt, but Malky Mackay said County denied the fan's comment was a racial slur.

Courts did not speak to the media after the game, with assistant Liam Fox saying: "The club are looking into an accusation and if there's anything on that, you'll be among the first to know.

"I didn't see [Courts coming out with the T-shirt]. The conversation we had with Jeando will remain private until there's an investigation."

County manager Mackay said the comment had been misheard from the pitch, adding: "It appears something was shouted from the stand.

"There has been confusion as to what that was because our chief executive and members of the Dundee United staff were in seeing the referee at half-time.

"There had been authorities seeing where our fans were. It appears it was a swear word. That's coming from Dundee United stewards who are in among them.

"It appears it was misheard from the pitch. People have said it was a swear word."