Manager Steve Bruce has left Newcastle United by mutual consent just 13 days after the Saudi Arabia-backed £305m takeover of the club was completed.

The 60-year-old took charge of his 1,000th match as a manager in Sunday's 3-2 defeat by Tottenham - his only game as Magpies boss under the new owners.

Bruce said there had been "highs and lows" and that he hoped the new owners could "take the club forward".

Graeme Jones will take interim charge of the Premier League side.

The Tyneside club have made a winless start to the Premier League season and sit second from bottom after three draws from their opening eight games.

Bruce was appointed Magpies manager in July 2019 and achieved finishes of 13th and 12th in his two full seasons in charge.

"I am grateful to everyone connected with Newcastle United for the opportunity to manage this unique football club," said Bruce.

"I would like to thank my coaching team, the players and the support staff in particular for all their hard work.

"There have been highs and lows, but they have given everything even in difficult moments and should be proud of their efforts.

"This is a club with incredible support and I hope the new owners can take it forward to where we all want it to be. I wish everyone the very best of luck for the rest of this season and beyond."

A Newcastle statement said the club "would like to place on record its gratitude to Steve for his contribution and wishes him well for the future".

The club's next game will be at Crystal Palace at 1500 BST on Saturday, 23 October.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, external-link Bruce said: "I think this might be my last job.

"It's not just about me; it's taken its toll on my whole family because they are all Geordies and I can't ignore that.

"They have been worried about me… especially my wife Jan.

"I'm 60 years old and I don't know if I want to put her through it again. We've got a good life so, yeah, this will probably be me done as a manager - until I get a phone call from a chairman somewhere asking if I can give them a hand. Never say never, I've learnt that."

He added: "I wanted so badly to make it work.

"I was so proud to be manager of Newcastle United, even in the dark times, I was determined to keep going and to keep this club in the Premier League."

Steve Bruce - 1,000 games Games in charge Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Win percentage Newcastle 97 28 28 41 115 152 28.87% Sheffield Wednesday 18 7 8 3 27 17 38.90% Aston Villa 102 46 25 31 137 107 45.10% Hull City 201 82 44 75 248 230 40.80% Sunderland 98 29 28 41 122 135 29.60% Wigan Athletic 76 26 19 31 79 90 34.20% Birmingham City 269 100 69 100 317 324 37.20% Crystal Palace 18 11 2 5 42 25 61.10% Huddersfield Town 66 25 16 25 80 76 37.90% Sheffield United 55 22 15 18 89 81 40.00%

