Steve Bruce leaves Newcastle by mutual consent after Saudi takeover

Last updated on .From the section Newcastlecomments290

Steve Bruce speaks about his future at Newcastle after their 3-2 defeat by Tottenham in his 1,000th match as a manager.

Manager Steve Bruce has left Newcastle United by mutual consent just 13 days after the Saudi Arabia-backed £305m takeover of the club was completed.

The 60-year-old took charge of his 1,000th match as a manager in Sunday's 3-2 defeat by Tottenham - his only game as Magpies boss under the new owners.

Bruce said there had been "highs and lows" and that he hoped the new owners could "take the club forward".

Graeme Jones will take interim charge of the Premier League side.

The Tyneside club have made a winless start to the Premier League season and sit second from bottom after three draws from their opening eight games.

Bruce was appointed Magpies manager in July 2019 and achieved finishes of 13th and 12th in his two full seasons in charge.

"I am grateful to everyone connected with Newcastle United for the opportunity to manage this unique football club," said Bruce.

"I would like to thank my coaching team, the players and the support staff in particular for all their hard work.

"There have been highs and lows, but they have given everything even in difficult moments and should be proud of their efforts.

"This is a club with incredible support and I hope the new owners can take it forward to where we all want it to be. I wish everyone the very best of luck for the rest of this season and beyond."

A Newcastle statement said the club "would like to place on record its gratitude to Steve for his contribution and wishes him well for the future".

The club's next game will be at Crystal Palace at 1500 BST on Saturday, 23 October.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph,external-link Bruce said: "I think this might be my last job.

"It's not just about me; it's taken its toll on my whole family because they are all Geordies and I can't ignore that.

"They have been worried about me… especially my wife Jan.

"I'm 60 years old and I don't know if I want to put her through it again. We've got a good life so, yeah, this will probably be me done as a manager - until I get a phone call from a chairman somewhere asking if I can give them a hand. Never say never, I've learnt that."

He added: "I wanted so badly to make it work.

"I was so proud to be manager of Newcastle United, even in the dark times, I was determined to keep going and to keep this club in the Premier League."

Steve Bruce - 1,000 games
Games in chargeWonDrawnLostGoals ForGoals AgainstWin percentage
Newcastle9728284111515228.87%
Sheffield Wednesday18783271738.90%
Aston Villa10246253113710745.10%
Hull City20182447524823040.80%
Sunderland9829284112213529.60%
Wigan Athletic76261931799034.20%
Birmingham City2691006910031732437.20%
Crystal Palace181125422561.10%
Huddersfield Town66251625807637.90%
Sheffield United55221518898140.00%

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

297 comments

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 11:29

    Good luck to Bruce in the future and a happy retirement

    • Reply posted by 9ja_scorpion, today at 11:34

      9ja_scorpion replied:
      I'd love to be in his shoes tbh.

      ATB to him.

  • Comment posted by Billy Shears, today at 11:33

    Treated with utter contempt by the new owners and fan base, here's hoping they get relegated

    • Reply posted by Henry Hannon, today at 11:40

      Henry Hannon replied:
      How was he treated with contempt by the new owners?, he will get a big pay off, they are entitled to appoint their own manager. If he had been sacked before 1000 games that would have been cruel.

  • Comment posted by jock1, today at 11:31

    Who will Newcastle fans blame now they've got rid of the owner & the manager?.

    They were the only things holding them back apparently so they should be top 4 by Christmas.

    • Reply posted by Kings Cross Bear, today at 11:45

      Kings Cross Bear replied:
      "Buy a teams" usually take a little longer than that, but cheque books do tell a story, ask a lot of fans of supposedly English(sic) PL teams.

  • Comment posted by sportsfan, today at 11:33

    I’m glad he’s left this club, he is a decent person but the support he was supposed to get was none existent and the supporters did not help at all!! Go well Steve Bruce

  • Comment posted by unification, today at 11:34

    Good for Bruce to get out.

    He’s deserved better than the treatment he’s been given from a load of fans who have high opinion of themselves.

    • Reply posted by darlohopeful1, today at 11:44

      darlohopeful1 replied:
      I temrmber Bobby Tobson being similarly berated as well

  • Comment posted by Barry Smith, today at 11:32

    I heard the Saudis are looking to appoint Ryan Giggs as they have been impressed by his recent track record.

    • Reply posted by Taxi for Ozil, today at 11:35

      Taxi for Ozil replied:
      Lol 😂

  • Comment posted by taylor01pe, today at 11:33

    Hung out to dry by Mike Ashley with no resources and a championship squad. I for one applaud his achievements in finishing 12th/13th and wish him well with whatever comes next. He’s had a tough time and taken loads of abuse in a poison chalice job. Onwards and upwards for Newcastle now though - different challenge for whoever comes next!

    • Reply posted by davey, today at 11:45

      davey replied:
      Upwards is not something that Newcastle United FC understands.

  • Comment posted by LeftHookLarry, today at 11:33

    Good luck to him. He did a difficult job under constant pressure. Granted, he’s not a top level manager, but he’s a good one and kept Newcastle in the Premier League with limited resources.

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 11:33

    He might not be a brilliant manager but Newcastle won’t choose another one who cares as much for the club as he does.

  • Comment posted by george1, today at 11:35

    Steve Bruce, go home book a 3 month holiday somewhere sunny, take the whole family and unwind, you gave your all to every club you played for and managed.
    All the Best from Tubby Brewster, kick, head, smoke

  • Comment posted by Washingupdone, today at 11:31

    Good luck to him.

  • Comment posted by Spolmit, today at 11:31

    Thank you for all your efforts Steve.

    Good luck to you and your family in the future.

  • Comment posted by colt, today at 11:32

    Probably the best for Steve Bruce as I cannot imagine who would want to be associated with a state murdering consortium.

    • Reply posted by morphman, today at 11:34

      morphman replied:
      Pep maybe

  • Comment posted by r8r8r8r8, today at 11:32

    Good luck Steve, honest to the core. Good luck to whichever mercenary coach comes in … you’ll need it

    • Reply posted by iknowwhatilike, today at 11:43

      iknowwhatilike replied:
      Enjoy that 7 million pound pay off with Saudi blood money - mercenary?

  • Comment posted by CptObvious, today at 11:31

    Goodluck Bruce

  • Comment posted by dtm, today at 11:34

    An absolute gentleman, most importantly respected by colleagues and piers alike. Consider those Brucie and his teams have worked with before, all to a man have only respect and good things to say. All the very best 👍

  • Comment posted by bazinga, today at 11:34

    Utter disgrace the way he has been treated "one of their own" no less. Well done Bruce on a long career enjoy your time off

    • Reply posted by Chris, today at 11:44

      Chris replied:
      Nasty club, nasty 'fans'

  • Comment posted by JoeBee, today at 11:36

    The fans and the Beeb get what they want. Let's hope they get another Shearer to come in and lead them to the Championship. It's what they deserve.

    • Reply posted by davey, today at 11:47

      davey replied:
      How does any Football club 'deserve' anything?

  • Comment posted by Dave Angels Moonlight Shadow, today at 11:35

    I'm sure he got a nice Brucie bonus

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 11:31

    Disgraceful treatment of a very accomplished manager

    • Reply posted by scotstoon, today at 11:33

      scotstoon replied:
      What did he accomplish?

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport