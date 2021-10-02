Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Dan Crowley joined Hull City on loan in January last season

Cheltenham Town have signed midfielder Dan Crowley on a short-term contract until January 2022.

The 24-year-old was released by Birmingham City at the end of last season, having spent half of the year on loan at Hull City.

Crowley began his career with Arsenal as a teenager, although spent his three years there on loan including spells at Barnsley and Oxford United.

He joined Dutch team Willem II in 2017, before moving to Birmingham.