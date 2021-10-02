Dan Crowley: Cheltenham sign midfielder until January 2022
Cheltenham Town have signed midfielder Dan Crowley on a short-term contract until January 2022.
The 24-year-old was released by Birmingham City at the end of last season, having spent half of the year on loan at Hull City.
Crowley began his career with Arsenal as a teenager, although spent his three years there on loan including spells at Barnsley and Oxford United.
He joined Dutch team Willem II in 2017, before moving to Birmingham.