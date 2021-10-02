Last updated on .From the section Irish

Jordan Gibson scored a last-gasp winner for 10-man Carrick Rangers

Ten-man Carrick Rangers stunned Ballymena United 2-1 to continue their superb start to the Irish Premiership season.

Jordan Gibson scored a last-minute winner to complete the comeback after Stewart Nixon was sent off in the first-half.

Glentoran returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Glenavon at Mourneview Park.

Larne beat Dungannon Swifts 4-2 while Portadown won 3-2 at Warrenpoint Town.

At Taylors Avenue, Gibson's injury time goal gave Carrick Rangers their first home league win over Ballymena United since 1994 with a 2-1 success.

The game exploded into life shortly after the half-hour mark as, firstly, Jonte Smith put Ballymena in front with an instinctive header after a free kick hadn't been cleared.

The game had barely re-started when Carrick were dealt another blow when striker Nixon was shown a straight red card by referee Andrew Davey following a challenge on Caolan Loughran.

Ballymena almost doubled their lead in fortuitous fashion early in the second half when a miscued header from a Carrick defender came back off his own crossbar with Ryan Waide heading the rebound over when well placed.

Carrick levelled on 55 minutes when Ballymena's backline failed to deal with a long clearance and Alex Gawne got in to bravely nod the ball over the advancing Jordan Williamson before being flattened by the on-rushing keeper.

There were chances for both sides, with United's Paul McElroy having an effort ruled out for offside while team-mate Ryan Waide's shot nicked off a defender and clipped the crossbar on its way over.

But there was late drama in stoppage time as Ballymena failed to clear and the ball dropped for Carrick substitute Jordan Gibson to steer a shot past Williamson.

Glentoran return to winning ways

Glentoran headed into their encounter in Lurgan with two 3-0 defeats in the space of four days, including a humbling defeat by fierce rivals Linfield on Tuesday which forced manager Mick McDermott to respond to criticism from supporters.

After a quiet opening 15 minutes, with Matthew Fitzpatrick's low effort the only chance, Glentoran made the breakthrough when Luke McCullough headed home after goalkeeper Declan Brown could only palm Hrvoje Plum's free-kick into the defender's path.

Conor McMenamin had a penalty appeal waved away, and Glenavon almost responded when Andrew Waterworth headed over from close range before Bobby Burns cleared Fitzpatrick's header off the line and Calum Birney could only poke the rebound wide.

There was another goalmouth clearance at the other end when Matthew Snoddy had to be alert to hack away Gael Bigirimana's strike from the edge of the area, but McDermott's side were good value for their lead at the break.

The chances built up after the restart, with McMenamin and Jay Donnelly going close for the visitors while Mark Haughey's header was cleared off the line by Caolan Marron and Birney header over at the other end.

Glenavon equalised when Fitzpatrick headed home Snoddy's cross on 70 minutes, but Glentoran responded a minute later with the winning goal when Donnelly scored from the penalty spot after Haughey caught Plum in the area.

Watch: Glens back to winning ways with victory over Glenavon

Larne beat Dungannon in thriller

Having had to wait 79 minutes for the winner at Glenavon on Tuesday, Lee Lynch fired Larne into the lead after just three minutes against the Swifts at Stangmore Park.

The hosts hit back in the ninth minute through Darragh McBrien, however, who thumped an unstoppable right-footed shot past Rohan Ferguson after being teed up by Joe McCready.

With the game being played at a frenetic pace, Lynch restored the visitors' lead five minutes later when he sent a first-time effort high into the net after Moore had tipped Mark Randall's cross into his path.

Larne's second left Dungannon enraged with Joe McCready having been felled by a Kofi Balmer challenge on the edge of the area a minute earlier.

On 17, Randall went from provider to scorer as the midfielder applied the finishing touch to a Navid Nasseri cross to establish a two-goal lead for Larne, only for Ryan Mayse to pull one back and cap a breathless opening half hour.

Ten minutes after the restart, Larne killed the game off when David McDaid poked Tomas Cosgrove's cross home from point-blank range.

That goal signalled a period of dominance from the away side, who comfortably saw out the remainder of the game to stay hot on Cliftonville's heels at the top. The Swifts, meanwhile, remain second from bottom after their fifth defeat in six games.

Ports fight back against Warrenpoint

Portadown chalked up a first Premiership win of the season thanks to a superb comeback victory in the basement battle at Milltown.

Greg Moorhouse slotted in Point's opener and a Kealan Dillon penalty made it 2-0 early in the second half.

Portadown hit back with skipper Lee Bonis tucking home from close range and Stephen Teggart levelled with a fine half-volley from 18 yards.

Sammie McLeod won it four minutes from time as the substitute headed in at the backpost from Teggart's corner.

The win takes Matthew Tipton's side up to 10th and they are replaced at the bottom by Warrenpoint.