Scottish clubs are to discuss the introduction of VAR

Scottish football is in danger of becoming a "football backwater" if VAR is not introduced, believes Hearts chief executive Andrew McKinlay.

Scottish Premiership clubs will meet next week to discuss the introduction of VAR for all top-tier matches and latter rounds of cup competitions.

The Scottish FA and SPFL will co-host a video conference from Hampden on 8 October.

"It's something we should want in our game," McKinlay told BBC Scotland.

"At the moment there are 55 nations in Uefa and there are approximately 30 of them who have a form of VAR, and I don't want Scotland to become some sort of football backwater and be behind the rest of Uefa.

"I think it's important we embrace modern technology."

Howard Webb, who refereed the 2010 World Cup final, will deliver a presentation on VAR, with hopes of introducing it into Scottish football in 2023.

The SFA is prepared to underwrite the training costs for match officials.

McKinlay added: "People go on about the standard of our referees, but they are certainly not going to get any better if they're suddenly excluded from all the top tournaments or the European games, and that's what will happen.

"If our referees are not working with VAR, they will suddenly not be on the Fifa list anymore."

All 12 Premiership clubs behind Deloitte review

Hearts, along with Hibernian, Aberdeen, Dundee and Dundee United, have commissioned independent advisers to conduct a review of the SPFL and identify "significant additional revenues for the benefit of all".

The five clubs have engaged Deloitte to undertake the evaluation, which has been endorsed by the SPFL.

The clubs are keen for engagement from throughout the 42-team organisation and say they will publish the key outcomes and recommendations, with the process expected to take six months.

"It's not easy to get good commercial deals in football so we have some sympathy there," said McKinlay. "But there's a view of some that we could maybe have a better broadcasting deal, there's a view we could maybe do better on the commercial side.

"But it's all very well us telling ourselves that. We're bringing in an independent third party for them to validate if that is a justified point of view."