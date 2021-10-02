Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Bruce expects scrutiny as Newcastle's winless run continues

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce was left "disappointed" and "upset" as pressure on him builds following his side's 2-1 Premier League defeat at Wolves.

Hwang Hee-chan scored twice as Bruno Lage secured his first home victory as Wolves boss, the winner coming after Jeff Hendrick equalised for Newcastle.

Bruce's side, yet to win this season, have dropped into the bottom three.

"It is a reflection of the story so far - we had a big chance in the second half and didn't take it," said Bruce.

"Unfortunately at this level, you don't get many opportunities like that. I don't remember my goalkeeper making a save, yet he is picking the ball out of the back of the net twice."

Bruce has faced significant criticism from Newcastle's fans, who chanted for him to leave the club as they were beaten at Molineux.

The 60-year-old said he understands their frustration but believes his experience can help him turn things around, as he approaches his 1,000th game in management.

"Whoever you are, whether you are the manager of Newcastle or not, if you haven't won in seven games then ultimately we all know the drill, we all know what comes," added Bruce.

"The quicker we get a result, the better.

"It's not easy, but the experience I have had helps you. It still disappoints you and upsets you.

"The first thing I look at was could we have been better? Could I have done anything better during the week? I look at myself straight away and think 'can I do better?'"

Newcastle goalscorer Hendrick said the manager is "hurting".

"It is a cruel league," he said. "We have to stick together."