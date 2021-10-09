Match ends, Southend United 0, Chesterfield 4.
Southend United sacked boss Phil Brown minutes after full-time in a game where fans ran onto the pitch and protested against chairman Ron Martin.
The pitch invasion came late in the 4-0 National League defeat by Chesterfield with a banner saying 'Martin out'.
There were 14 minutes of stoppage time.
Just over 30 minutes after full-time, the club released a statement, which said: "Phil Brown and [assistant] Craig Fagan have been relieved of their duties effective immediately."
Brown was reappointed in April, his second spell in charge, but could not keep them in the English Football League.
The club are only above the National League relegation zone on goal difference and in danger of a third consecutive relegation.
Danny Rowe scored a hat-trick and Saidou Khan also netted in the big win for fourth-placed Chesterfield.
Southend supporters also ran onto the pitch on Tuesday to protest when they beat Eastleigh.
In May the Shrimpers dropped out of the Football League for the first time in 101 years, with plans to sell Roots Hall to planning developers.
Southend spent five seasons in League One, narrowly missing out on the play-offs in 2017, but have been relegated twice in a row.
Martin has been Southend's chairman since 2000.
Line-ups
Southend
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Arnold
- 3Ralph
- 5Hobson
- 20AtkinsonSubstituted forDalbyat 64'minutes
- 8Dunne
- 7Bridge
- 14Ferguson
- 21Sayers
- 22KargboSubstituted forMurphyat 46'minutes
- 24Demetriou
- 33Mbunga-KimpiokaSubstituted forEgbriat 46'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Howard
- 9Murphy
- 10Dalby
- 11Egbri
- 17Walsh
Chesterfield
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Loach
- 3Miller
- 6Maguire
- 8WestonSubstituted forOyelekeat 67'minutes
- 32KerrSubstituted forGrimesat 31'minutes
- 5Gunning
- 20King
- 16Kellerman
- 28KhanSubstituted forMandevilleat 65'minutes
- 7Rowe
- 19Tshimanga
Substitutes
- 4Oyeleke
- 10Mandeville
- 18Tyson
- 22Grimes
- 29Whittle
- Referee:
- Scott Tallis
- Attendance:
- 4,625
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southend United 0, Chesterfield 4.
Post update
Goal! Southend United 0, Chesterfield 4. Danny Rowe (Chesterfield) converts the penalty with a.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Manny Oyeleke replaces Curtis Weston.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Liam Mandeville replaces Saidou Khan.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Sam Dalby replaces Will Atkinson.
Goal!
Goal! Southend United 0, Chesterfield 3. Saidou Khan (Chesterfield).
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Terrell Egbri replaces Benjamin Mbunga-Kimpioka.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Rhys Murphy replaces Hamzad Kargbo.
Second Half
Second Half begins Southend United 0, Chesterfield 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Southend United 0, Chesterfield 2.
Goal!
Goal! Southend United 0, Chesterfield 2. Danny Rowe (Chesterfield).
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Jamie Grimes replaces Fraser Kerr.
Goal!
Goal! Southend United 0, Chesterfield 1. Danny Rowe (Chesterfield).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
