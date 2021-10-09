National League
SouthendSouthend United0ChesterfieldChesterfield4

Southend United 0-4 Chesterfield: Southend sack Phil Brown after fans protest

Last updated on .From the section National League

Southend fans protest
Southend fans protested during and after the game

Southend United sacked boss Phil Brown minutes after full-time in a game where fans ran onto the pitch and protested against chairman Ron Martin.

The pitch invasion came late in the 4-0 National League defeat by Chesterfield with a banner saying 'Martin out'.

There were 14 minutes of stoppage time.

Just over 30 minutes after full-time, the club released a statement, which said: "Phil Brown and [assistant] Craig Fagan have been relieved of their duties effective immediately."

Brown was reappointed in April, his second spell in charge, but could not keep them in the English Football League.

The club are only above the National League relegation zone on goal difference and in danger of a third consecutive relegation.

Danny Rowe scored a hat-trick and Saidou Khan also netted in the big win for fourth-placed Chesterfield.

Southend supporters also ran onto the pitch on Tuesday to protest when they beat Eastleigh.

In May the Shrimpers dropped out of the Football League for the first time in 101 years, with plans to sell Roots Hall to planning developers.

Southend spent five seasons in League One, narrowly missing out on the play-offs in 2017, but have been relegated twice in a row.

Martin has been Southend's chairman since 2000.

Line-ups

Southend

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Arnold
  • 3Ralph
  • 5Hobson
  • 20AtkinsonSubstituted forDalbyat 64'minutes
  • 8Dunne
  • 7Bridge
  • 14Ferguson
  • 21Sayers
  • 22KargboSubstituted forMurphyat 46'minutes
  • 24Demetriou
  • 33Mbunga-KimpiokaSubstituted forEgbriat 46'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Howard
  • 9Murphy
  • 10Dalby
  • 11Egbri
  • 17Walsh

Chesterfield

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Loach
  • 3Miller
  • 6Maguire
  • 8WestonSubstituted forOyelekeat 67'minutes
  • 32KerrSubstituted forGrimesat 31'minutes
  • 5Gunning
  • 20King
  • 16Kellerman
  • 28KhanSubstituted forMandevilleat 65'minutes
  • 7Rowe
  • 19Tshimanga

Substitutes

  • 4Oyeleke
  • 10Mandeville
  • 18Tyson
  • 22Grimes
  • 29Whittle
Referee:
Scott Tallis
Attendance:
4,625

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Southend United 0, Chesterfield 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Southend United 0, Chesterfield 4.

  3. Post update

    Goal! Southend United 0, Chesterfield 4. Danny Rowe (Chesterfield) converts the penalty with a.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Chesterfield. Manny Oyeleke replaces Curtis Weston.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Chesterfield. Liam Mandeville replaces Saidou Khan.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Southend United. Sam Dalby replaces Will Atkinson.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Southend United 0, Chesterfield 3. Saidou Khan (Chesterfield).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Southend United. Terrell Egbri replaces Benjamin Mbunga-Kimpioka.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Southend United. Rhys Murphy replaces Hamzad Kargbo.

  10. Second Half

    Second Half begins Southend United 0, Chesterfield 2.

  11. Half Time

    First Half ends, Southend United 0, Chesterfield 2.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Southend United 0, Chesterfield 2. Danny Rowe (Chesterfield).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Chesterfield. Jamie Grimes replaces Fraser Kerr.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Southend United 0, Chesterfield 1. Danny Rowe (Chesterfield).

  15. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  16. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Grimsby1182125111426
2Boreham Wood11731179824
3Halifax1172220101023
4Chesterfield1164122101222
5Bromley961220101019
6Dag & Red116142416819
7Solihull Moors115421715219
8Altrincham96031812618
9Notts County115332015518
10Stockport10523911-217
11Woking95041811715
12Wrexham93421211113
13Eastleigh103341417-312
14Torquay113261622-611
15Yeovil831489-110
16Wealdstone112451018-810
17Barnet112451322-910
18Maidenhead United102261117-68
19King's Lynn102261118-78
20Southend10226716-98
21Weymouth112271323-108
22Aldershot102171117-67
23Dover11038622-16-9
View full National League table

