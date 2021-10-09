National League
DoverDover Athletic15:00BarnetBarnet
Venue: Crabble Athletic Ground

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Grimsby1072124111323
2Boreham Wood10631159621
3Halifax106221810820
4Dag & Red1061324141019
5Chesterfield105411810819
6Bromley85121810816
7Solihull Moors104421615116
8Woking85031810815
9Altrincham85031612415
10Notts County104331815315
11Stockport9423811-314
12Wrexham93421211113
13Torquay103251620-411
14Yeovil731387110
15Wealdstone10244916-710
16Eastleigh92341216-49
17Maidenhead United92251115-48
18Southend9225712-58
19King's Lynn92251117-68
20Weymouth102261321-88
21Aldershot92161116-57
22Barnet101451121-107
23Dover10037520-15-9
View full National League table

