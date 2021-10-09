Match ends, Manchester United Women 2, Manchester City Women 2.
Manchester City overcame the sending off of Georgia Stanway to claim a point against Manchester United in a pulsating Women's Super League derby.
Substitute Ellen White poked in the equaliser late on, after Jess Park's long-range stunner was tipped onto the bar, to peg back United who had scored two goals in three minutes to lead.
City were down to 10 players following Stanway's straight red card for an ugly challenge on Leah Galton in the 35th minute.
And while Gareth Taylor's side responded superbly to take the lead through Khadija Shaw's header, United's quickfire double meant City had to fight back to earn a much-needed draw.
It was a frantic second half in particular and one which encapsulates a topsy-turvy season for City, but some pressure on manager Taylor will have been relieved with this battling draw away from home.
In contrast, it felt like a missed opportunity for United and manager Marc Skinner, taking charge of his first derby, and they remain without a win over City in four meetings in the WSL.
Rollercoaster for Taylor and chance missed for Skinner
City, runners-up last season, came into this match off the back of a third successive league defeat - their longest losing run in the WSL.
Taylor had been forced to answer questions on his future, while he urged his players to "remain positive" before what would be a crucial derby.
He went through all the emotions on the touchline - arguing with the officials despite Stanway's challenge meriting a red card, three minutes before celebrating summer signing Shaw's header from an unmarked position in the box.
That 1-0 lead for City lasted 34 minutes but United, who carried far more of an attacking threat in the second half, dealt a double blow when substitute Lucy Staniforth - who may have been offside - flicked in Ella Toone's cross, before Alessia Russo brilliantly rolled in a second from 12 yards.
The tide looked to have turned in United's favour but City responded again.
Teenager Park, only on the pitch for three minutes, saw her strike stunningly fingertipped onto the underside of the crossbar by Mary Earps, but White was quickest to react, tapping in the loose ball with just over 10 minutes remaining.
City fans celebrated wildly at full-time - a sign of their struggles so far this season - while United fans were more subdued, perhaps sensing their best opportunity to get one over their biggest rivals had passed them by.
Player of the match
HempLauren Hemp
Manchester United Women
Avg
- Squad number37Player nameStaniforthAverage rating
6.23
- Squad number23Player nameRussoAverage rating
6.03
- Squad number27Player nameEarpsAverage rating
5.97
- Squad number7Player nameTooneAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number14Player nameGroenenAverage rating
5.82
- Squad number6Player nameBlundellAverage rating
5.78
- Squad number12Player nameLaddAverage rating
5.69
- Squad number11Player nameGaltonAverage rating
5.62
- Squad number18Player nameHansonAverage rating
5.60
- Squad number17Player nameBatlleAverage rating
5.57
- Squad number10Player nameZelemAverage rating
5.52
- Squad number3Player nameThorisdottirAverage rating
5.51
- Squad number5Player nameMannionAverage rating
5.14
Manchester City Women
Avg
- Squad number15Player nameHempAverage rating
6.94
- Squad number18Player nameWhiteAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number5Player nameGreenwoodAverage rating
6.26
- Squad number21Player nameShawAverage rating
6.22
- Squad number3Player nameStokesAverage rating
6.10
- Squad number11Player nameBeckieAverage rating
6.01
- Squad number8Player nameScottAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number34Player nameBenameurAverage rating
5.92
- Squad number24Player nameWalshAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number12Player nameAngeldalAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number16Player nameParkAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number19Player nameWeirAverage rating
5.38
- Squad number7Player nameCoombsAverage rating
5.11
- Squad number10Player nameStanwayAverage rating
5.07
Line-ups
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 6Blundell
- 5Mannion
- 3Thorisdottir
- 17Batlle
- 14GroenenSubstituted forLaddat 85'minutes
- 10Zelem
- 18HansonSubstituted forStaniforthat 67'minutes
- 7Toone
- 11Galton
- 23Russo
Substitutes
- 2Harris
- 8Risa
- 12Ladd
- 13Fuso
- 24Jones
- 32Baggaley
- 37Staniforth
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 34Benameur
- 10StanwayBooked at 35mins
- 8Scott
- 5Greenwood
- 3Stokes
- 12AngeldalSubstituted forParkat 76'minutes
- 24Walsh
- 19WeirSubstituted forCoombsat 89'minutes
- 11BeckieBooked at 90mins
- 21ShawSubstituted forWhiteat 59'minutes
- 15Hemp
Substitutes
- 7Coombs
- 16Park
- 18White
- 30Mace
- 33Kennedy
- 35Keating
- Referee:
- Rebecca Welch
- Attendance:
- 3,797
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home10
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United Women 2, Manchester City Women 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Katie Zelem with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Keira Walsh.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Lauren Hemp.
Booking
Janine Beckie (Manchester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Lucy Staniforth (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Janine Beckie (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Demi Stokes.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Jill Scott.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Laura Coombs replaces Caroline Weir.
Post update
Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jessica Park (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Offside, Manchester United Women. Ella Toone tries a through ball, but Alessia Russo is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Hayley Ladd replaces Jackie Groenen.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Lauren Hemp with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Jill Scott (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- Ridley Road: Caught between life and death in the swinging '60s
- The Nuremberg Trials: The remarkable aftermath of the verdict on Nazi war criminals