Man Utd WomenManchester United Women2Man City WomenManchester City Women2

Man Utd 2-2 Man City: Dramatic derby ends in draw despite Stanway red card for City

By Emma SandersBBC Sport at Leigh Sports Village

Ellen White
Ellen White came off the bench to tap in Man City's equaliser

Manchester City overcame the sending off of Georgia Stanway to claim a point against Manchester United in a pulsating Women's Super League derby.

Substitute Ellen White poked in the equaliser late on, after Jess Park's long-range stunner was tipped onto the bar, to peg back United who had scored two goals in three minutes to lead.

City were down to 10 players following Stanway's straight red card for an ugly challenge on Leah Galton in the 35th minute.

And while Gareth Taylor's side responded superbly to take the lead through Khadija Shaw's header, United's quickfire double meant City had to fight back to earn a much-needed draw.

It was a frantic second half in particular and one which encapsulates a topsy-turvy season for City, but some pressure on manager Taylor will have been relieved with this battling draw away from home.

In contrast, it felt like a missed opportunity for United and manager Marc Skinner, taking charge of his first derby, and they remain without a win over City in four meetings in the WSL.

Rollercoaster for Taylor and chance missed for Skinner

City, runners-up last season, came into this match off the back of a third successive league defeat - their longest losing run in the WSL.

Taylor had been forced to answer questions on his future, while he urged his players to "remain positive" before what would be a crucial derby.

He went through all the emotions on the touchline - arguing with the officials despite Stanway's challenge meriting a red card, three minutes before celebrating summer signing Shaw's header from an unmarked position in the box.

That 1-0 lead for City lasted 34 minutes but United, who carried far more of an attacking threat in the second half, dealt a double blow when substitute Lucy Staniforth - who may have been offside - flicked in Ella Toone's cross, before Alessia Russo brilliantly rolled in a second from 12 yards.

The tide looked to have turned in United's favour but City responded again.

Teenager Park, only on the pitch for three minutes, saw her strike stunningly fingertipped onto the underside of the crossbar by Mary Earps, but White was quickest to react, tapping in the loose ball with just over 10 minutes remaining.

City fans celebrated wildly at full-time - a sign of their struggles so far this season - while United fans were more subdued, perhaps sensing their best opportunity to get one over their biggest rivals had passed them by.

Player of the match

HempLauren Hemp

with an average of 6.94

Manchester United Women

  1. Squad number37Player nameStaniforth
    Average rating

    6.23

  2. Squad number23Player nameRusso
    Average rating

    6.03

  3. Squad number27Player nameEarps
    Average rating

    5.97

  4. Squad number7Player nameToone
    Average rating

    5.96

  5. Squad number14Player nameGroenen
    Average rating

    5.82

  6. Squad number6Player nameBlundell
    Average rating

    5.78

  7. Squad number12Player nameLadd
    Average rating

    5.69

  8. Squad number11Player nameGalton
    Average rating

    5.62

  9. Squad number18Player nameHanson
    Average rating

    5.60

  10. Squad number17Player nameBatlle
    Average rating

    5.57

  11. Squad number10Player nameZelem
    Average rating

    5.52

  12. Squad number3Player nameThorisdottir
    Average rating

    5.51

  13. Squad number5Player nameMannion
    Average rating

    5.14

Manchester City Women

  1. Squad number15Player nameHemp
    Average rating

    6.94

  2. Squad number18Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    6.34

  3. Squad number5Player nameGreenwood
    Average rating

    6.26

  4. Squad number21Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    6.22

  5. Squad number3Player nameStokes
    Average rating

    6.10

  6. Squad number11Player nameBeckie
    Average rating

    6.01

  7. Squad number8Player nameScott
    Average rating

    5.95

  8. Squad number34Player nameBenameur
    Average rating

    5.92

  9. Squad number24Player nameWalsh
    Average rating

    5.67

  10. Squad number12Player nameAngeldal
    Average rating

    5.67

  11. Squad number16Player namePark
    Average rating

    5.50

  12. Squad number19Player nameWeir
    Average rating

    5.38

  13. Squad number7Player nameCoombs
    Average rating

    5.11

  14. Squad number10Player nameStanway
    Average rating

    5.07

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 6Blundell
  • 5Mannion
  • 3Thorisdottir
  • 17Batlle
  • 14GroenenSubstituted forLaddat 85'minutes
  • 10Zelem
  • 18HansonSubstituted forStaniforthat 67'minutes
  • 7Toone
  • 11Galton
  • 23Russo

Substitutes

  • 2Harris
  • 8Risa
  • 12Ladd
  • 13Fuso
  • 24Jones
  • 32Baggaley
  • 37Staniforth

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 34Benameur
  • 10StanwayBooked at 35mins
  • 8Scott
  • 5Greenwood
  • 3Stokes
  • 12AngeldalSubstituted forParkat 76'minutes
  • 24Walsh
  • 19WeirSubstituted forCoombsat 89'minutes
  • 11BeckieBooked at 90mins
  • 21ShawSubstituted forWhiteat 59'minutes
  • 15Hemp

Substitutes

  • 7Coombs
  • 16Park
  • 18White
  • 30Mace
  • 33Kennedy
  • 35Keating
Referee:
Rebecca Welch
Attendance:
3,797

Match Stats

Home TeamMan Utd WomenAway TeamMan City Women
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home9
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home10
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United Women 2, Manchester City Women 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United Women 2, Manchester City Women 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Katie Zelem with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Keira Walsh.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Lauren Hemp.

  6. Booking

    Janine Beckie (Manchester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Lucy Staniforth (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Janine Beckie (Manchester City Women).

  9. Post update

    Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women).

  11. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Demi Stokes.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Jill Scott.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Laura Coombs replaces Caroline Weir.

  14. Post update

    Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jessica Park (Manchester City Women).

  16. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United Women. Ella Toone tries a through ball, but Alessia Russo is caught offside.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United Women. Hayley Ladd replaces Jackie Groenen.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Lauren Hemp with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women).

  20. Post update

    Jill Scott (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women44001621412
2Tottenham Women440061512
3Man Utd Women5311109110
4Chelsea Women4301155109
5West Ham Women42117347
6Aston Villa Women421146-27
7Brighton Women42028446
8Everton Women420269-36
9Man City Women5113711-44
10Leicester City Women4004211-90
11B'ham City Women4004111-100
12Reading Women4004010-100
View full The FA Women's Super League table

