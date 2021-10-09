The FA Women's Super League
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women13:30Man City WomenManchester City Women
Venue: Leigh Sports Village, England

Manchester United Women v Manchester City Women

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 6Blundell
  • 5Mannion
  • 3Thorisdottir
  • 17Batlle
  • 14Groenen
  • 10Zelem
  • 18Hanson
  • 7Toone
  • 11Galton
  • 23Russo

Substitutes

  • 2Harris
  • 8Risa
  • 12Ladd
  • 13Fuso
  • 24Jones
  • 32Baggaley
  • 37Staniforth

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 34Benameur
  • 11Beckie
  • 8Scott
  • 5Greenwood
  • 3Stokes
  • 10Stanway
  • 24Walsh
  • 19Weir
  • 12Angeldal
  • 21Shaw
  • 15Hemp

Substitutes

  • 7Coombs
  • 16Park
  • 18White
  • 30Mace
  • 33Kennedy
  • 35Keating
Referee:
Rebecca Welch
As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women44001621412
2Tottenham Women440061512
3Chelsea Women4301155109
4Man Utd Women43018719
5West Ham Women42117347
6Aston Villa Women421146-27
7Brighton Women42028446
8Everton Women420269-36
9Man City Women410359-43
10Leicester City Women4004211-90
11B'ham City Women4004111-100
12Reading Women4004010-100
View full The FA Women's Super League table

