Roma forward Tammy Abraham marked his first England start in four years with a goal against Andorra

England took another step towards confirming qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with a predictably easy victory in Andorra.

Gareth Southgate's side dropped their first points in qualifying when they drew in Poland in their last game but there was no threat of anything other than a very comfortable win against the country ranked 156th in the Fifa rankings.

England rested big guns such as captain Harry Kane but, with Phil Foden outstanding, they had far too much for Andorra and quickly established their superiority.

Foden played in Jadon Sancho to set up Ben Chilwell for his first England goal after 17 minutes, then the Manchester City youngster delivered the perfect pass for Arsenal's Bukayo Saka to add a second five minutes before the break.

Tammy Abraham was desperate to get on the scoresheet after his good form with Roma won him a recall, then a start with Kane on the bench and Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin injured, and he was on the mark when he stole on to Sancho's cross to score on the hour.

James Ward-Prowse added England's fourth late on, scoring from a rebound after his penalty was saved by Andorra keeper Josep Gomes, before Jack Grealish produced a solo effort for his first international goal from England keeper Sam Johnstone's superb throw.

England stars stake their claim

The opposition may have been Andorra - nestling between New Caledonia and the Dominican Republic in those Fifa rankings - but there was no disguising the sheer quality of Foden.

The 21-year-old was magnificent in Manchester City's 2-2 draw at Liverpool and, playing in a slightly withdrawn role, was the game's outstanding performer in Andorra.

In the first half, in particular, Foden was in majestic form as he effortlessly picked out team-mates with passes of the highest quality, contributing to England's first two goals.

It was a good night for the returning Abraham, who has been rejuvenated since joining Jose Mourinho in Rome. He had a frustrating time initially as he could not quite get on the end of things but he showed persistence, awareness and the poacher's instinct for his goal.

Sancho was another who made his mark, although he picked up a silly booking for kicking the ball away. The forward - who has made a low-key start following his £73m move to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund - was positive, always willing to take defenders on and helped set up England's first and third goals.

The added bonus came when Grealish, who has been asked to deliver England goals by Southgate, did just that when he latched on to Johnstone's delivery and ran at the Andorra defence before tucking a low shot past Gomes.

England's qualification for Qatar is a formality, as was this win that stretched their unbeaten record in World Cup qualifiers to 28 games, but this was a job very professionally done against an Andorra side that offered little other than game defence.

England England England Andorra Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Josep Gomes Average rating 5.28 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Chus Rubio Average rating 5.17 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Christian Garcia Average rating 5.09 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Marc Vales Average rating 5.06 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Max Llovera Average rating 5.07 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Marc García Average rating 5.06 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Cristian Martínez Average rating 4.84 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Marc Rebés Average rating 4.70 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Xavier Vieira Average rating 4.84 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Jordi Rubio Average rating 4.94 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Aarón Sánchez Average rating 5.12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 5 Player name Emili García Average rating 4.68 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Ildefons Lima Average rating 4.84 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Jordi Aláez Average rating 4.68 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Joan Cervós Average rating 4.69 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Cucu Average rating 4.77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 England Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Johnstone Average rating 6.94 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Trippier Average rating 6.49 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Stones Average rating 6.48 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Coady Average rating 6.71 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Chilwell Average rating 7.21 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Lingard Average rating 6.16 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Ward-Prowse Average rating 6.99 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Foden Average rating 8.03 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Saka Average rating 7.16 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Abraham Average rating 6.68 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Sancho Average rating 7.13 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 15 Player name Tomori Average rating 6.17 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Mount Average rating 6.39 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Grealish Average rating 7.61 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Watkins Average rating 6.08 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Andorra Formation 5-4-1 1 Gomes Moreira 18 Rubio Gómez 22 Garcia Gonzalez 3 Vales Carus 20 Llovera González–Adrio 21 García Renom 2 Martínez Alejo 4 Rebés Ruiz 8 Vieira de Vasconcelos 23 Rubio Gómez 9 Sánchez Alburquerque 1 Gomes Moreira

18 Rubio Gómez

22 Garcia Gonzalez Substituted for Lima Solà at 31' minutes Substituted for García Miramontes at 63' minutes

3 Vales Carus

20 Llovera González–Adrio

21 García Renom

2 Martínez Alejo Booked at 42mins Substituted for Aláez Peña at 64' minutes

4 Rebés Ruiz Booked at 55mins

8 Vieira de Vasconcelos

23 Rubio Gómez Substituted for Cervós Moro at 82' minutes

9 Sánchez Alburquerque Substituted for Fernández Betriu at 64' minutes Substitutes 5 García Miramontes

6 Lima Solà

7 Pujol Pons

11 Moreno Marín

12 Álvarez de Eulate Molne

13 Pires Costa

14 Aláez Peña

16 De Pablos Sola

17 Cervós Moro

19 Fernández Betriu England Formation 4-3-3 1 Johnstone 2 Trippier 5 Stones 6 Coady 3 Chilwell 10 Lingard 4 Ward-Prowse 8 Foden 7 Saka 9 Abraham 11 Sancho 1 Johnstone

2 Trippier

5 Stones Booked at 42mins Substituted for Tomori at 60' minutes

6 Coady Booked at 85mins

3 Chilwell

10 Lingard Substituted for Mount at 73' minutes

4 Ward-Prowse

8 Foden

7 Saka

9 Abraham Substituted for Watkins at 80' minutes

11 Sancho Booked at 45mins Substituted for Grealish at 73' minutes Substitutes 12 Walker

13 Ramsdale

14 Henderson

15 Tomori

16 Mings

17 Rice

18 Sterling

19 Mount

20 Kane

21 Grealish

22 Pickford

23 Watkins Referee: Kateryna Monzul Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Andorra 0, England 5. Full Time Second Half ends, Andorra 0, England 5. Post update Hand ball by Cucu (Andorra). Post update Foul by Ollie Watkins (England). Post update Marc Vales (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins (England) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mason Mount. Post update Ben Chilwell (England) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Jordi Aláez (Andorra). Post update Attempt blocked. Mason Mount (England) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Phil Foden. Post update Ollie Watkins (England) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Marc Vales (Andorra). Post update Offside, Andorra. Marc Vales tries a through ball, but Cucu is caught offside. goal Goal! Goal! Andorra 0, England 5. Jack Grealish (England) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sam Johnstone following a fast break. Booking Conor Coady (England) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Conor Coady (England). Post update Jordi Aláez (Andorra) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Offside, Andorra. Marc Rebés tries a through ball, but Cucu is caught offside. Substitution Substitution, Andorra. Joan Cervós replaces Jordi Rubio. Post update Offside, England. Phil Foden tries a through ball, but Ben Chilwell is caught offside. Post update Kieran Trippier (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward