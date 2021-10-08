It will be Steve Clarke's first time as head coach in front of a capacity Hampden

World Cup qualifying Group F: Scotland v Israel Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 9 October Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, text updates at BBC Sport website, Sportscene highlights at 22:35 on BBC One Scotland

Steve Clarke is "excited" to see how his first Hampden full house as head coach will inspire Scotland in Saturday's crucial meeting with Israel.

Scotland sit second behind Denmark in World Cup qualifying Group F, one point ahead of their visitors with four games remaining.

Clarke hopes the packed stands will help his side end a run of four meetings with Israel without a win.

"I am intrigued to see if that makes a difference," he said.

"I know the players are looking forward to it, I am looking forward to it and hopefully it gives us that little bit extra impetus to go and get the points that we want."

Around 50,000 fans are expected and are being asked to bring proof of vaccination. However, they will not be turned away if they do not have any as the Scottish government spot-checking scheme will not be in full operation until 18 October.

Scotland ended a run of four games without a win by beating Moldova at Hampden, then Austria in Vienna, last month, while Israel had convincing wins over Faroe Islands and Austria before their 5-0 thumping in Denmark last time out.

The sides have met six times since 2018, but Clarke's team have only won one, despite being 35 places higher in the world rankings at 45. The manager is expecting a "tight, technical game" between two well-matched teams.

"I think we both have improved, probably in equal measures," he said. "I have spoken quite a lot about how I feel we have improved over my tenure and I think the Israelis have done the same under their coach."

Team news

Clarke will be forced into a switch in defence with Norwich City centre-half Grant Hanley suspended. However, Manchester United's Scott McTominay returns after injury and could again be utilised in the back three.

Israel's Willi Ruttensteiner has called up Hapoel Jerusalem midfielder Goni Naor and 19-year-old Spezia striker Suf Podgoreanu, but a first cap for either would be a surprise.

Goalkeeper Ofir Marciano, who switched from Hibernian to Feyenoord this summer, is a certain starter.

Is there anything we don't know about Israel?

How will head coach Ruttensteiner respond to his side's thumping in Denmark after an equally emphatic 5-2 defeat of Austria?

Celtic utility man Nir Bitton played in that game before being an unused substitute in Copenhagen and could return, and what of Parkhead winger Liel Abada? He was on the bench for those two games but has made an impressive start in Scotland.

However, Israel's strengths are in attack and the 20-year-old is likely to have to bide his time given the problems Shakhtar Donetsk wide man Manor Solomon and PSV Eindhoven striker Eran Zahavi have given Scotland in recent meetings.

It is a 50-50 game - analysis

Former Israel and Celtic midfielder Beram Kayal

Israel believe they could do something, but the massive advantage for Scotland is that they are playing at home in front of 50,000 at Hampden and they are also coming off the back of a couple of good results.

The mentality and the way they are speaking in the media right now, Israel want the win and should believe they can do that. It is massive for them and they travelled early to Scotland to get used to the cold weather there.

The Israeli team have good quality up front and can punish any team in Europe, but we must not forget that players in the Scottish squad are playing in the top league in the world - the Premier League.

So, for me, it is a 50-50 game and both teams have shown they can win it. I am going for a draw.

