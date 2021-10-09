League Two
Forest GreenForest Green Rovers0SwindonSwindon Town0

Forest Green Rovers v Swindon Town

Line-ups

Forest Green

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1McGee
  • 4SweeneyBooked at 45mins
  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 3Bernard
  • 2Wilson
  • 7Stevenson
  • 21Hendry
  • 11Cadden
  • 10Aitchison
  • 14MattBooked at 45mins
  • 9Stevens

Substitutes

  • 6Cargill
  • 16Evans
  • 17Edwards
  • 18Young
  • 23Diallo
  • 24Thomas
  • 28March

Swindon

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 12Ward
  • 2Odimayo
  • 4Conroy
  • 5Crichlow
  • 24Hunt
  • 7Gladwin
  • 25Reed
  • 3Iandolo
  • 10Payne
  • 11McKirdy
  • 9Simpson

Substitutes

  • 6Baudry
  • 8Lyden
  • 17Mitchell-Lawson
  • 26East
  • 28Aguiar
  • 29Parsons
  • 30Dabre
Referee:
Paul Howard

Match Stats

Home TeamForest GreenAway TeamSwindon
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home3
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away8

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Forest Green Rovers 0, Swindon Town 0.

  2. Booking

    Jamille Matt (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

  3. Booking

    Dan Sweeney (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Dan Sweeney (Forest Green Rovers).

  5. Post update

    Tyreece Simpson (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Forest Green Rovers. Jamille Matt tries a through ball, but Kane Wilson is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Jordan Moore-Taylor (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Tyreece Simpson (Swindon Town).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Kane Wilson (Forest Green Rovers).

  10. Post update

    Harry McKirdy (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Nicky Cadden (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Rob Hunt (Swindon Town).

  13. Post update

    Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Jordan Moore-Taylor.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ellis Iandolo (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Kane Wilson.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Lewis Ward.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nicky Cadden (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  18. Post update

    Nicky Cadden (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Romoney Crichlow (Swindon Town).

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jamille Matt (Forest Green Rovers) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Ben Stevenson with a cross.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green117312081224
2Harrogate105411712519
3Port Vale10532138518
4Tranmere1153384418
5Swindon11452128417
6Leyton Orient104421810816
7Exeter10361148615
8Barrow104331411315
9Bradford104331411315
10Northampton1043399015
11Sutton United9423128414
12Newport104241313014
13Hartlepool1042499014
14Crawley104241315-214
15Salford103341110112
16Rochdale103341213-112
17Stevenage10334913-412
18Colchester10244711-410
19Carlisle10244915-610
20Bristol Rovers10316917-810
21Walsall102351115-49
22Mansfield102351015-59
23Oldham10217616-107
24Scunthorpe10145617-117
View full League Two table

Top Stories

