Forest Green Rovers v Swindon Town

First Half ends, Forest Green Rovers 0, Swindon Town 0.
Line-ups
Forest Green
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1McGee
- 4SweeneyBooked at 45mins
- 15Moore-Taylor
- 3Bernard
- 2Wilson
- 7Stevenson
- 21Hendry
- 11Cadden
- 10Aitchison
- 14MattBooked at 45mins
- 9Stevens
Substitutes
- 6Cargill
- 16Evans
- 17Edwards
- 18Young
- 23Diallo
- 24Thomas
- 28March
Swindon
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 12Ward
- 2Odimayo
- 4Conroy
- 5Crichlow
- 24Hunt
- 7Gladwin
- 25Reed
- 3Iandolo
- 10Payne
- 11McKirdy
- 9Simpson
Substitutes
- 6Baudry
- 8Lyden
- 17Mitchell-Lawson
- 26East
- 28Aguiar
- 29Parsons
- 30Dabre
- Referee:
- Paul Howard
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away8
Live Text
Half Time
Booking
Jamille Matt (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Dan Sweeney (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Dan Sweeney (Forest Green Rovers).
Post update
Tyreece Simpson (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Offside, Forest Green Rovers. Jamille Matt tries a through ball, but Kane Wilson is caught offside.
Post update
Jordan Moore-Taylor (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tyreece Simpson (Swindon Town).
Post update
Foul by Kane Wilson (Forest Green Rovers).
Post update
Harry McKirdy (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Nicky Cadden (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rob Hunt (Swindon Town).
Post update
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Jordan Moore-Taylor.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ellis Iandolo (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Kane Wilson.
Post update
Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Lewis Ward.
Post update
Attempt saved. Nicky Cadden (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Post update
Nicky Cadden (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Romoney Crichlow (Swindon Town).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jamille Matt (Forest Green Rovers) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Ben Stevenson with a cross.
Match report will appear here.
